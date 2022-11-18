CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.

According to StormTracker 12 meteorologists, most of the November snow will be wrapping up on Friday, leaving the weekend and holiday week much drier for those who are traveling.

However, temperatures are expected to be colder Saturday and Sunday with lows forecasted at 17 degrees and highs in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all day on Sunday.

If you are traveling closer to Thanksgiving, the weather is looking warmer with temperatures in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and maybe even the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance of some rain showers on Thanksgiving Day, but if you’re staying in north central West Virginia, snow should not affect your travel.

Stick with 12 News and StormTracker 12 for the latest on your holiday forecast.