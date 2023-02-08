Wind Advisories for north-central West Virginia, – WBOY IMAGE

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the most part in February we have been enjoying spring-like weather so far. This week certainly has not been an exception. We have some of the warmest temperatures of the week on the way Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but there could be some active weather attached to it.

Thursday's setup for weather.

Winds are relatively calm for the time being but we can expect them to pick up out of the southwest at 25 to 30 miles per hour Thursday. This will be due to a strong storm system passing through the Great Lakes to our north. With gusts upwards of 50 mph, it will be essential to make sure any loose belongings are secured outdoors. It wouldn’t be surprising to see power outages as well as some damage to tree limbs during the duration of this event. Thus the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of north central West Virginia until 10 p.m. Thursday. The strongest of the winds should last from the mid-morning until at least the earlier parts of the evening Thursday.

Wind gusts could reach upward of 50 miles per hour tomorrow.

Additionally, there will be some passing showers throughout the day, though no excessive amounts of precipitation are expected. As we head into Friday, conditions will both calm down and cool down. The weekend looks to be uneventful at the moment, but there is a little uncertainty surrounding what a system will do to the south of us and if it will influence our weather.

