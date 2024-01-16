CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After seeing widespread snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, most of West Virginia is under a Wind Chill Advisory until Wednesday morning, with wind chill expected to reach down to negative 10-30, depending on where you are in the state.

In north central West Virginia, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph and Eastern Tucker counties are already under the advisory and could experience wind chills down to -30 degrees.

Here is a breakdown of the National Weather Service (NWS) advisories for north central West Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon:

Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the following counties will be under a Wind Chill Advisory that could reach as low as -20 degrees: Upshur

Barbour

Northwest Webster

Southeast Pocahontas

Northwest Randolph Starting at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the following counties will also be under a Wind Chill Advisory that could reach as low as -15 degrees: Gilmer

Lewis

Ritchie

Doddridge

Harrison

Taylor Between 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following counties will also be under the Wind Chill Advisory, with chills as low as -20 degrees, depending on the county: Marion

Monongalia

Eastern Preston

Western Tucker

The National Weather Service warns that in these areas, “cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

Anyone who plans to go outside should protect themselves with appropriate winter weather clothing, including a hat and gloves, the NWS said.

Most of the advisories are for until between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, but some higher elevation counties are under the advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information and details about other counties across the state, visit the NWS website.