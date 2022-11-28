CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables.

Highs the next seven days. (WBOY)

Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in the 60s mid-week. Then things will then crash down into the upper 30s as a strong cold front passes through the area on Wednesday. Such a sharp temperature contrast will bring along some gusty winds in excess of 45 miles per hour in certain areas. Again with decorations up for many, it would be best to either wait on putting them up or make sure they’re secure come Wednesday.

Potential wind gusts Wednesday (WBOY)

SPC Outlook for Wednesday has us in a level one risk (WBOY)

What are the severe weather threats?

In addition to gusty winds, there is the potential for severe weather after noon more so toward the eastern part of the state. Current severe weather threats are gusty winds and localized flooding with downpours. There is the potential for some hail but it is currently doubtful that will materialize.

Rain arrives overnight (WBOY)

Possible severe weather Wednesday afternoon. (WBOY)

When will the rain arrive?

Rain will arrive in the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and then last into the middle of the day. Skies should clear by the afternoon but that will bring in colder air with it too. Skies will be calm Thursday though temperatures will be almost 15 degrees below normal. The weekend will have a moderation of temperatures back to normal with another chance of rain. We’ll keep you updated on any changes as Wednesday arrives.

