Windy Wednesday to snowy end of workweek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckle up, north-central West Virginia! We are in for a bumpy ride over the next few days thanks to possible wind, snow, and ice.

Let’s get to Wednesday first.

The wind will be gusting in excess of 35 mph throughout north-central West Virginia.

Gusts look to be the strongest in the afternoon on Wednesday with spots in the mountains possibly seeing more than 50 mph winds.

This could lead to power outages, property damage, and loose outdoor furniture and garbage cans. Make sure to secure your trash cans and patio furniture and prepare for possible power outages with flashlights, candles, and generators – just in case.

Chance of snow Thursday and Friday

Snow looks to move into north-central West Virginia Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow looks to push across the region Thursday evening, before becoming light and steady as the system traverses through the Ohio Valley.

Forecast guidance is pretty much in agreement as of Tuesday afternoon on the track of the system, but slight changes of the track are still possible as the winter weather is still 48 hours out.

As of now, most of north-central West Virginia will see some snow accumulation. Most spots closer to the Ohio River have the potential to see up to two or more inches of snow.

Much of the I-79 corridor into the foothills have the potential to see two-to-four inches of snow. Our mountain counties will likely see the most snow with the possibility to see up to a half-foot of snow or more. The mountains could also experience blowing snow, thanks to gusty winds producing snowdrifts. Locally higher amounts are possible all across north-central West Virginia, so keep that in mind.

Snow is not the only impact with this potential system.

Because of the snow potentially icing over our streets, roads will be slick across north-central West Virginia. This will be especially true for those along and around Route 33, Corridor H, Route 32, Route 7, Route 219, and I-68. Ice, gusty winds, and cold could also produce power outages throughout the region as well as mountain Maryland and the eastern panhandle.

