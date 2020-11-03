WINTER OUTLOOK: What’s to come in the 2020-2021 winter?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The months of December, January, and February are usually known as cold, icy, and snowy.

However, as of late, we have been quite warm in West Virginia thanks to active tropical weather.

This takes us back to the winter of 2005-2006 which followed another near-record hurricane season.

That winter saw a weak La Nina which provided slightly warmer and wetter than average in West Virginia as well as average snowfall due to some dips in the Jet Stream.

That trend has continued with warmer and wetter conditions in the cards over the next several months.

“That results in the wintertime, a lot of situations where you see a lot less snow that we’re typically used to seeing over the last several decades.”

Nick Webb, NWS Charleston Meteorologist


La Nina is back this winter and it could be on the stronger side.

A powerful moisture feed will likely bring average to wetter-than-average conditions across north-central West Virginia.

It will also likely bring average to warmer-than-average temperatures. Moderate to strong La Nina forecasts bring a few expected cold snaps to the region which could evolve into heavy snow events.

Average snowfall is expected for this year because of the La Nina, which would be more than what we saw just last year. A milder and wetter winter throughout the region is also expected.

