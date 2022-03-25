CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Wintry precipitation and snow chances are increasing as we head into the weekend.

STORMTRACKER ALERT

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland.

Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday 2 AM through Sunday at 2 AM (WBOY)

The advisory is in effect for Garrett, Tucker, Randolph, southeastern Webster, northwestern Pocahontas, western Pendleton, western Grant, and eastern Preston counties from 2 AM Saturday through 2 AM Sunday. This is for accumulating snow in the mountains, potential power outages, and hazardous travel.

TIMING OUT THE STORM

Predictor Friday evening (WBOY image)

Rain is expected to move into the region during the evening hours Friday night and begin to transition to a rain/snow mix for our more mountainous counties around 8 p.m.

Predictor Saturday AM (WBOY image)

This transition will continue into the early morning hours Saturday and will stay mainly to the east of I-79.



Predictor Saturday afternoon

Predictor Saturday night (WBOY image)

Predictor Sunday AM (WBOY image)

As we continue through the morning Saturday, snowfall will become more widespread across the region and will continue throughout the day overnight into Sunday.

Snowfall Forecast 3/25/22 (WBOY image)

The highest accumulations will be in the eastern ridges where we could see upwards of 8 inches in the highest elevations. Locations right along I-79 will see up to 2+ inches with locations to the east seeing anywhere from a dusting up to an inch.

Be sure to give yourself extra time traveling across the next through Monday as road conditions are expected to be very slick and hazardous.

