Winter scenes in May across north-central West Virginia

Here are some pictures sent into the 12Newsroom after Friday evening’s snowfall across numerous counties in West Virginia.

If you would like to send yours in, please email news@wboy.com or weather@wboy.com for a chance to be shown on 12News







Snow on Paradise Lake in southern Monongalia County, featuring Penelope Pussycat.

Pictures: Sarah Bailey

Snow on the ground in Elkins in Randolph County.

Photo: Cindy Kingure Phares



Snow sticking to the ground in Thomas in Tucker County.

Pictures: Diana Shoemaker

Wet snow falling in Clarksburg in Harrison County, but not sticking.

Picture: Aleta Stout

Snow before dark in Independence in Preston County.

Picture: Michelle Nicholson Johnson

Springtime snow in Brookhaven in Monongalia County.

Picture: Patti Johnson Fields

Snow on the ground in Webster Springs in Webster County.

Picture: Kelli White Cochran