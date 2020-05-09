Winter scenes in May across north-central West Virginia

Here are some pictures sent into the 12Newsroom after Friday evening’s snowfall across numerous counties in West Virginia.

Snow on Paradise Lake in southern Monongalia County, featuring Penelope Pussycat.
Pictures: Sarah Bailey
Snow on the ground in Elkins in Randolph County.
Photo: Cindy Kingure Phares
Snow sticking to the ground in Thomas in Tucker County.
Pictures: Diana Shoemaker
Wet snow falling in Clarksburg in Harrison County, but not sticking.
Picture: Aleta Stout
Snow before dark in Independence in Preston County.
Picture: Michelle Nicholson Johnson
Springtime snow in Brookhaven in Monongalia County.
Picture: Patti Johnson Fields
Snow on the ground in Webster Springs in Webster County.
Picture: Kelli White Cochran
Snow falling in the woods of Canaan Valley in Tucker County.
Picture: Kathy Best King

