Winter storm expected Thursday into Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Get out the winter gear, the first significant snow of the season is on the way for Thursday in north-central West Virginia.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

A Winter Storm Warning is in affect from midday Thursday through Friday morning for Preston, Tucker, Grant, Barbour, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wirt, Gilmer, Calhoun, Braxton, Lewis, Upshur, Webster, Randolph, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory (WBOY)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties in and around north central West Virginia from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning: Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, western Preston, Garrett, eastern Grant, Mineral, Hardy, and Allegany.

BREAKING DOWN THE STORM

Beginning Thursday afternoon, snow will be advancing from the southwest to northeast dropping between 1-8″ of snow through Friday morning; this amount depends on the temperature, wind direction, and elevation of where you are.

The snow will be heaviest Thursday afternoon and evening, just in time for the commute home from work through the dinner rush – so make sure to be prepared and go slow.

As we reach Friday morning, the snow will wind down as the morning progresses. Snow will linger longer in the highest elevations.

However, frigid temperatures will make roads slick, especially those that are snow-covered for the Friday morning commute.

WEATHER HAZARDS

The major hazard will be travel related. As the temperatures barely break freezing Thursday and drop into the teens overnight, staying below freezing through Saturday night, roads will turn slick and icy because of the leftover rainwater on the streets from earlier in the week.

Winter Weather Threats (WBOY image)

These icy conditions could cause power outages, along with automobile and pedestrian accidents. School delays are also possible Friday morning, and that is up to the discrepancy of the individual county school districts and private school administrations.

Snowman Meter (WBOY image)

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE LIKELY SEE?

Most of north-central West Virginia, especially those areas along and west of I-79, is expecting 2-4 inches of snow. However, the counties that will likely see the highest snowfall totals are Randolph, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Garrett, Upshur, Webster, Barbour, and Tucker counties. These communities will likely see upwards of 6 inches of snow or potentially more if the conditions are just right in the foothills and mountains.

Updated Snowfall Forecast (WBOY image)

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com!