Winter storm update…

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire state of West Virginia from Sunday at 9 am to Monday at 1 PM. What this means for us in north-central West Virginia is that heavy snow is expected with possible accumulations of 6-10+ inches across the region. Travel could be difficult to impossible across the area.

Looking forward, the storm is expected to move into the region shortly before noon on Sunday, primarily beginning with freezing rain for the lowlands and snow for the mountains.

A transition to mostly snow is expected to start later in the afternoon becoming widespread. Accumulation from freezing rain and snow will begin.

After midnight, snow showers will dominate the region and continue through the morning hours Monday. Eventually beginning to move out of the region

