CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wednesday will be a weather roller coaster across north central West Virginia.

MORNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of north-central West Virginia and mountains in Maryland.

Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday, March 30 (WBOY)

This advisory has been issued for Preston, Tucker, Garrett, Grant, Mineral, and western Pendleton counties from midnight through noon on Wednesday, March 30.

Icy conditions are possible due to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow. This could cause slick and icy conditions as well as hazardous travel along I-68, Route 219, Corridor H, and Route 32.

AFTERNOON

After the areas of wintry mix fade in the morning, things will dry up. However, with the drier air, a fire threat looms in the lowlands of north central West Virginia.

Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, March 30 (WBOY)

A Red Flag Warning, or Fire Weather Warning, has been issued for Harrison, Lewis, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane counties from noon through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

What is a “Red Flag Warning?”

A Red Flag Warning means that there is an elevated fire danger. Why?

Red Flag Warning Description (WBOY)

There are a few ingredients that indicate an elevated fire danger. Relative Humidity, which measures the humidity, is the measurement of how much water vapor is in the air. The lower the humidity, the drier it is. 20 to 30 percent Relative Humidity or lower is the threshold for a fire warning along with warm temperatures.

Strong wind gusts also elevate the fire risk. Gusts up to 30 mph or higher help push sparks over the dry air and could cause the fires to spread rapidly.

Wind gust forecast for March 30 (WBOY)

Due to the strong wind gusts and low humidity, outdoor burning is not recommended because of how fast fires could spread.

—

