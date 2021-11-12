Wintry and cooler weekend in store for some of West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After sunshine moves out Friday, clouds and moisture will increase for our weekend as temperatures take a dive.

We are in between the cold front which brought lots of rain overnight to our east and an upper level trough to our west. The cold air behind the front will combine with that moisture spurring from the Upper Midwest to give us a potentially wintry start to our weekend.

Saturday morning will see rain showers transition to snow and sleet; because of this will be a messy start to our weekend.

The mess will mainly be contained to areas east of I-79 into the foothills and mountains. By the afternoon, things will dry up and turn variably to mostly cloudy and cool. Not much accumulation will be with us this round.

It will mainly be slush and could cause some slick travel conditions Saturday morning along Route 32, Route 33, Corridor H, Route 219, and I-68. If it does stick, it will only stick to grass.

Sunday will see things pick up from lunchtime on.

Sunday afternoon and evening have the potential for rain, freezing rain, and snow. This will cause some messy roads late Sunday through Monday morning as well as some areas of black ice. Most spots will see some minor accumulation on the grass as well as onto some pavement into the higher elevations.

However, a lot of the snow could melt and then freeze onto the roads as morning low temperatures are expected to be around freezing Monday morning.

Travel will be slick for the start of the workweek as things stay chilly with highs in the 40s Monday.

Get the latest StormTracker 12 forecast on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 weather app on your Android and Apple device as well as on wboy.com!