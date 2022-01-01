Wintry weather coming Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Brace yourselves, winter is coming – at least for a little bit.

Make sure to prepare for something we haven’t seen too much of this year so far: snow and ice. After the rain phases out Sunday afternoon and evening, colder air will move in and drop temperatures.

This will then convert that leftover precipitation into snow and ice. The changeover to wintry weather will likely cause a few hazards on the “Country Roads” of north-central West Virginia.

The major hazard will be travel related. As the temperatures drop from the 50s to below-freezing throughout the day Sunday, roads will, soon after, turn slick and slippery because of the leftover rainwater on the streets.

These icy conditions could cause automobile and pedestrian accidents, as well as possibly delay schools Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay at or around freezing all day Monday.

Through Monday, the region isn’t going to see that much snow.

Most of north-central West Virginia is expecting a coating of snow. However, the counties that will likely see the highest snowfall totals are Randolph, Pendleton, Pocahontas, and Webster counties. These communities will likely see up to an inch of snow.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com!