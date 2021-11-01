Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming.

Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already changing that precipitation from rain to snow in parts of Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. In addition, moisture from the Great Lakes will push in to our region with the cold air right behind it. That will keep the moisture flowing throughout our Tuesday.

Starting in the morning, expect messy conditions along Route 219 and Corridor H Tuesday.

A mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow is in the forecast for the higher elevations – especially for those above 3,000 feet. But for those in the lowlands, the lower in elevation you go, the less shower activity you’ll see.

Come the afternoon, things will turn drier.

Rain will be drying up with a little clearing for the second half of our Tuesday, but lingering moisture will still bring a few showers mainly to the east of I-79 with some more areas of sleet and freezing rain in the mountains.

Skies will clear late Tuesday with only lingering moisture remaining in the mountain valleys.

By the time everything is said and done, a mixed bag of precipitation will fall across north-central West Virginia.

As much from a trace of liquid precipitation to a quarter-inch of rain is possible for the lowlands. As we go higher in elevation, that’s where things get a little dicey.

An inch or two of sleet, snow, rain, and ice will fall with locally higher amounts in portions of Tucker, Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster, and Pendleton counties. Most of this mess WILL NOT stick, but, it will likely cause slushy and slick conditions and a mess for the morning and afternoon/evening commutes along Route 219, Corridor H, Route 33, and Route 32 on Tuesday. Make sure to take your time, go slow, and leave plenty of following distance out on the roadways, but especially east of I-79.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com!