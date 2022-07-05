LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

Lincoln County dispatchers said this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Medical personnel responded to the scene.

How often are people struck by lightning?

According to data from the CDC, the odds of getting struck by lightning are less than one in a million. The odds of dying from a lightning strike are even slimmer since 90% of lightning victims survive.

The CDC also reported that one-third of lightning injuries occur indoors, like the woman in Lincoln County.

From 2006 to 2021, fewer than five people died from lightning strikes in West Virginia.