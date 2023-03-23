CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Justice has issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of possible flash flooding in the northern part of the state on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued 21 counties a flood watch, and some areas could reach two inches of rainfall by Saturday. The National Weather Services advises residents in the affected areas to prepare for potential flood impacts and to have multiple ways of receiving warnings like through your radio, TV or mobile phone.

The Governor’s declaration directs the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.

Stay up to date as the weather system further develops on the StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast on-air and online.