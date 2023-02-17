CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is preparing for temperatures to fall after a rainfall event.

Snow showers were forecast Friday evening for parts of southern West Virginia and into the area of the Monongahela National Forest, according to the WVDOH.

“People need to be cautious of the potential of flooded waters turning into ice,” Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations said in a press release. “We will have crews out and do the best we can to balance between taking care of any issues due to the water while also treating and maintaining the roads.”

The WVDOH is advising drivers to reduce speed, leave enough distance between vehicles and be patient around snowplows when driving in winter weather and reminded them to “turn around, don’t drown,” when they come across a flooded road.

Check WV511 for live updates on road conditions.