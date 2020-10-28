Zeta brings potential flooding Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Hurricane Zeta has made landfall on the southeastern Louisiana coast on the way to making its mark on the Mountain State.

Zeta has made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 110 MPH and is expected to lose steam as it moves over land.

The storm will bring heavy rain and flooding to the region, especially into the mountain counties where there is an Areal Flood Watch; an Areal Flood Watch means that steady rain will gradually cause flooding over time in susceptible areas such as in urban areas and near creeks, streams, and rivers.

The Areal Flood Watch is from Midnight through 8 PM Thursday and it is for Randolph, Webster, and Pocahontas Counties. Up to one-to-three inches of rain are expected to fall with the potential for scattered areas of flash flooding.

Watch out for high water and if you see any remember to turn around, don’t drown! It also would be a good idea to clear the leaves out of gutters as heavy rain and the Fall foliage could clog the drainpipes.

The heaviest rain, however, will be during the morning commute into the lunch hour.

Showers will weaken and linger as we head into the afternoon leaving behind patches of fog and damaging wind gusts in addition to the rain late Thursday with spotty showers in the cards by Friday morning.

An inch or two of rain is expected overnight into Thursday and early Friday morning. The higher elevations could see locally higher amounts of up to three inches or greater with damaging wind gusts throughout the latter half of the workweek.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 MPH or greater Thursday so make sure to hold onto those trash cans and watch for debris behind the system that could blow around and damage property; isolated power outages are also possible. The wind will still be breezy Friday, but no damage is expected.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, and wboy.com!