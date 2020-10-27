Zeta to bring heavy rain to north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tropical Storm Zeta’s remnants will bring 1-3″ of rain to north-central West Virginia Thursday into Friday morning.

HEADLINES:

Zeta to make landfall along Louisiana coast Wednesday evening

Rain to start in north-central West Virginia late Wednesday night

1-3 inches of rain possible

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 5:00 PM Zeta is a 65 MPH Tropical Storm located in the southern region of the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is moving to the northwest at 14 MPH and has a barometric pressure of 984 mb.

National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 PM Advisory

The latest track for Zeta has it making landfall along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane. This would be the 5th landfalling tropical system to impact Louisiana in 2020.

After making landfall Wednesday evening, Zeta will interact with a system currently located across the south-central portion of the United States. System, along with upper level winds, will help steer the remnants of Zeta towards the Mid-Atlantic.

This interaction between these two systems will bring moisture and a lot of it into portions of West Virginia. The heaviest of the rain is forecasted to fall during the morning hours on Thursday, with bands first working in late Wednesday evening.

Due to the heavy rain that is expected, Thursday will be a Weather Aware day across north-central West Virginia. High water concerns will be prevalent in flood-prone areas due. To prepare for the heavy rain, you can clean the fallen leaves out of gutters and drains. This will allow for excess water to move clear out quickly and could help prevent some of the high water concerns.

We are not expecting widespread flooding concerns but with 1-3 inches of rain falling in a short amount of time, we could see areas of high water develop during the day on Thursday.

