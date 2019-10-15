Modern day Rosie the Riveter from Harrison County competes in national competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Back in World War II, Rosie the Riveter posters were used to boost morale for the women working in factories supporting the war effort. Wendy Price is a prime example of a modern day Rosie the Riveter.

Price has been working at Structures Technician at Bombardier West Virginia for more than five years after finishing its apprentice program. She now competes in Aero Skills tournaments around the country.

“Well, I was unemployed, and the unemployment office, Workforce, put me in a class, a sheet metal class, Rosie the Riveter class. It was ten weeks, and afterwards, I got an apprenticeship here.”

“So, I went to Charlotte, and I got first place there. So, now I get to go to nationals in Las Vegas in February.”

Price said her dad taught her the skills necessary to get a job in today’s workforce.

“He taught me carpentry. He taught me how to work on cars, you know, all that kind of stuff, so this is just another extension, I guess.”

Price has won two trophies in competition and continues to work on perfecting her craft.

“Wendy is a shining example of someone who came in with no experience in the industry, received some intense short-term training and has really become a productive member of our workforce here, and we’re extremely proud of her accomplishments in the competitions,” said Bombardier Operations Manager, Chad Hill.

The next time Price boards a plane, she’ll be on her way to Las Vegas, as she will try to win the Aero Skills National Tournament.