12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend.

Multiple day events (August 16 – 18):

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the Willamsport Crosscutters in a three-day series at the Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The first game on Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m., the game on Sunday will begin at 1:05 p.m. with the game on Monday following at 6:35 p.m. To learn more about the WV Black bears, click here. Our very own Scott Sincoff will be singing the national anthem on Saturday, be sure to say hello if you see him at the park!

The Monongalia County Fair will continue this weekend. The Fair features rides, an arts show, an axe throwing exhibit and the Hogway Speedway Racing Pigs. The event will take place Thursday from 5 – 10 p.m., Friday 5 – 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 11 p.m. Gate Admission is $10.

The Second Annual Wingapalooza is being hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings in Morgantown this weekend. The event will last from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m – 11 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature a dunk tank, a school goodie bag giveaway, a Mario Cart tournament and a wing eating contest. The event proceeds will go to the Granville Police Department and the Shop-With-a-Cop program.

The 2019 WV Giveaway and Outdoor Expo will take place August 16 and 17 at the Taylor County Fairgrounds. Both Friday and Saturday will feature raffles, live music, camping options and a wide variety of outdoor products and services. Admission vary, depending on giveaway package options but general admission is $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday. The event proceeds will go towards the construction of the Taylor County Fairgrounds baseball field.

Single day events:

Friday (August 16):

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will be hosting a Movies in the Park night on Friday. The movie being shown on Friday is A Dog’s Way Home. The movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. and be free to attend. Concessions will also be available.

Downtown Morgantown is hosting the High Street Cruise In. High Street will be lined with classic and custom cars and trucks from 3 – 8 p.m. on Friday. The event’s focus is on “the good ol’ days” showcasing restaraunts and local antique stores. The event is free for everyone.

The Jerry Run Summer Theater is hosting the Morgantown-based folk band, Stonefly Four, Friday evening. Admission is $5 and it will take place from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday (August 17):

All over north-central West Virginia, animal rescues are participating in the national ‘Clear the Shelters‘ event. Saturday all adoption fees with be either waived or reduced in hopes of shelter pets finding their forever home. Some of the counties participating are Taylor, Harrison and Marion. For more information on Clear the Shelters and how you can help an animal find their ‘fur’ever home click here.

The Meadowbrook Mall will be collaborating with Harrison County Schools to host Family Day. The event will feature family-friendly activities, a student art gallery, performances and technology activities. The event will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A Public Health Service 5K Walk / Run will take place Saturday. This event will be hosted by the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital and Pace Yourself Lewis County. Admission is $15 per racer and prizes will be awarded for the top three winners. The Run will take place at 9 a.m. – noon.

The Summer Brew and Wine Fest will take place at the Beverly Heritage Center this Saturday. The event will feature live music by Jesse Milnes Band, Jason Hall, Rachel Franks and Seth Maynard and the Soda Pop Gypsies. The event will last from 3 – 8:30 p.m.

The Mountain State Street Machines are hosting the Bridgeport Lions for the Mountaineer Cruiser Car Show on Saturday. The event is set to take place between 6 – 8 p.m. at Kohls on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

The Special Olympics of West Virginia and The Rambling Root are hosting the first Craft and Cornhole fundraiser. Tickets are $60 and include the chance to try local craft beers in custom pint glasses and to complete in a cornhole tournament. The event is set to take place at the Rambling Root 6 – 9 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

The Third Annual Ridgeline Quadrathlon is happening this Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon at the Crossfit Ridgeline in Morgantown with food and drinks to follow at Black Bear. Admission is $35 for Individuals and $70 for teams. Heats will run every 30 minutes.

Palatine Park Movie Night will be held at the park in Fairmont on Saturday from 7 – 10 p.m. The movie being shown in ‘Dumbo.’ The event will have free popcorn or all those in attendance.

The Jerry Run Summer Theater is hosting Chester Winkler this Saturday evening. Admission is $5 and it will take place from 7-9 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge Park is hosting Meadow Run at the park and campground. Admission is $5 for adults and children ages 6 and under are free. Food from Garcia’s Grill at the Cue as well as a $15 gift certificate from River Fair Trade door prize will be featured at this event.

BOPARC is hosting the last Sounds of Summer event this Saturday with the Celebrating Woodburn an Arts Community Festival. The event will feature live music, free massages and local artists. The event will begin promptly at Noon and last until 6 p.m. Food is available for purchase at Mario’s Fish Bowl.

The Marion County Family Resource Network, The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and FMCTA is sponsoring a historic tour of downtown Fairmont. The tour will begin at Veteran Square Plaza with stops at the Fleming Mansion (GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont) and Marion County Public Library. The event will take place from Noon – 1.30 p.m. and will cost between $3 – $5.

The 16th Annual National Kids Day event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. – Noon at the Phil Gainer Community Center. The event is free for everyone and will feature inflatables, games and door prizes.

Sunday (August 18):

The Friends of the Cheat is hosting another free snorkeling workshop for children to explore the cheat river. A demonstration will take place before exploring, children will learn about creatures they may see in the water and how to approach them. The event will take place this time at the Cheat River water trail at the Hannahsville Ford access site. Each workshop will last in hour intervals starting at noon and ending at 4 p.m on Sunday.

The 11th Annual Tomato Festival will take place at Palatine Park in Marion County on Sunday. The event will feature tomato tastings, a farmer’s market, a plant sale, music and vendors. Admission and parking is free and the event will last from noon – 4 p.m.

That’s all for this weekend folks! Check back in next week for the next edition of 12 News’ Weekend Outlook.