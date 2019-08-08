12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 8 – 13

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered. Check out events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend!

Multiple day events (August 8 – 13)

The 29th Annual Dulcimer Festival will take place this weekend from Friday – Sunday in Salem. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert follows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, gates open at 9 a.m. and a concert follows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday. The festival will feature local music, vendors, artisans and hands-on music workshops during the day for all levels of players. Musicians from Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will lead the workshops. Daily general admission for visitors not participating in workshops is $7 and children under the ages of 10 get in free. To learn more about the workshops, click here.

JesusFest

The JesusFest WV 2019 event is coming back to Jackson Square this weekend. The event is free to everyone and will feature performances from Decifer Down, Henry Band and Shine Effect. The event will last from 6 – 10:20 p.m. on Friday, 1:30 – 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the Willamsport Crosscutters in a three-day series at the Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The first game on Thursday will begin at 6:35 p.m. The Friday and Saturday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. The Black Bears will also be hosting the Auburn Doubledays in a three-day series starting Sunday at 4:05 p.m. To learn more about the WV Black bears, click here.

Mannington District Fair

The Mannington District Fair will continue this weekend. The event will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. – Midnight, Friday 2 – Midnight and Saturday from 10 a.m. – Midnight. Gate Admission is $6 and children ages 11 and under are free.

Single day events

Friday (August 9):

Operation Welcome Home will be hosting the East Fairmont High School Class of 1969 Reunion from 6 – 11:30 p.m. The event will take place at Fairmont State University’s Colebank Hall. Admission is $25 per person and will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The event will feature recording stars The Original Rhondels.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

Pricketts Fort will be hosting a free concert on Friday featuring the Mudhouse Gang. The concert will be held at the Pricketts Fort State Park Amphitheater from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The 2019 Rush Run is being hosted on Friday by the WVU Monongalia County Extension Service and the Rush Run 5K. The run and walk will take place on the Decker’s Creek Trail beginning at 7 p.m.

TobyMac will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater Friday from 7 – 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person for general admission.

Saturday (August 10):

The Annual Shack Quack Family Festival will take place on Saturday at the Shack in Morgantown. The event is free to all and refreshments will be sold at the event. Bounce houses, pony rides, hanging with a mermaid and an obstacle course will take place at the event. Those wishing to purchase ducks for the annual rubber Duck Race on the Mon should click here.

The Chestnut Ridge Park and Campground will host the Sheppard Brothers this Saturday from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and Children 6 and under get in free. Door prizes and food will be available for purchase.

Palatine Park in Marion County will host the Three Rivers Swing this Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m. The event will feature Matt Jordan, The Piano Man and the Voodoo Katz.

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will host Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family. Brittan was born and raised in the Clarksburg area and is returning for a Homecoming performance. Admission is free for all.

Youth Conservation Day will take place at the Izaak Walton League in Elkins this Saturday. The event is free for children ages 8 – 17. Children will be able to take part in fishing, air rifle shooting, archery and snake interactive information sessions. The Event will begin at 9 a.m. and those interested in prizes must register before the start of the event.

Sunday (August 11):

The Robinson Ground Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg is hosting an “Acoustic Evening” with John Anderson. Tickets start at $35 and go up depending on the tier. Doors will open at 6 p.m., opining act, Kylie Fry will perform at 7 p.m. and John Anderson will perform at 8 p.m.

The 5th Annual Great Pepperoni Roll Cookoff will take place at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Morgantown. During the first 30 minutes of the cookoff, a filming will take place for a short-film documentary celebrating the history of the pepperoni roll. Tickets range from $10 – $45, depending on the amount of pepperoni rolls and merchandise.

That’s all for this weekend folks, be sure to check here for the next 12 News Weekend Outlook!