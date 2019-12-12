12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK December 13-15

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening over the weekend in north central West Virginia.

It’s Christmas parade season across the area! Here are just a few that will be taking place:

Friday (December 13, 2019):

The Terra Alta Christmas Parade will take place on Friday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Cairo VFD will host their annual Christmas parade this Friday beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the Baptist Church on Main Street. After the parade, refreshments and awards will be held in the fire department.

Saturday (December 14, 2019):

The annual Fairmont Christmas parade will take place this Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. The parade and blessing are sponsored by the Fairmont Lions Club.

Lumberport will host their annual Christmas parade on Saturday. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. at the school, with the parade to follow at 6 p.m.

Multiple day events (December 13-15):

The Robinson Grand Community Theatre will present the story of Annie this throughout this weekend. Tickets are available online for purchase by clicking here, prices will vary from $15-25 depending on seating location. There will be showings kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, two shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and finishing up with a matinee show at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Single day events:

Friday (December 13, 2019):

The 2019/2020 Ski Season will kick off at Canaan Valley this Friday. Skiers and snowboarders can choose from 47 trails, ranging from beginner to advanced. Those wishing to purchase a season pass can do so by clicking here. Daily prices range from $35-174, depending on activities and rentals that are involved.

The 14th Annual Festival Cucina will be held this Friday at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street in Fairmont. Admission is $30 per person and will include a cooking demonstration of eight traditional Italian holiday dishes.

Saturday (December 14, 2019):

Downtown Fairmont will host a Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival this Saturday in honor of the movie opening in theaters and to coincide with Fairmont’s 200th birthday. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and a holiday homecoming. Events will last from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. throughout the town.

The Buckhannon Upshur Retail Merchants Association (BURMA) will hold an Adventure in Toyland from 6-9 p.m. The event is free of charge and organizers will be collecting unwrapped toys which will be given to the Restoring Hope organization. Attendees will have the option to games, prizes, music, cookies & hot chocolate and write letters to Santa.

The annual Christmas Holiday market will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg. The event will feature seasonal produce, farm fresh eggs, premium grassfed meats, bone broth and more.

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

The 4th Annual Evening with Santa at the Park will be held this Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park. The event will feature picture taking, holiday crafts, games and cookie decorating. It is highly encouraged that those interested in attending, bring their own camera as Santa forgot his in the North Pole.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital’s 4th Annual Sweater Run will take place this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate and wear their, “Ugliest Christmas Sweater.” Aside from the main event, there will also be a Kids-K for children ages 10 and under. The admission is $30.

The Cowen Country Christmas and Small Business Saturday Christmas Bazaar will be held this weekend. The event will feature Pancakes with Santa, a parade and a Christmas Movie being shown. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue into the evening. The event is free to attend.

Ritchie County’s 7th Annual Craft and Vendor Bazaar will take place this Saturday. The event will last from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the gym in Harrisville. More than 50 vendors will be set up and feature many homemade items and light refreshments will be available.

The Harrison County HOPE Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Santa at the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings location on Saturday. Guests can enjoy pancakes and bacon, great conversation and a photo opportunity.

Sunday (December 15, 2019):

A free concert will be held this Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Morgantown. The concert will feature the MACglee choir and a variety of music styles.

Before making his way to homes this Christmas, Santa will stop at The Erickson Alumni Center for a magical holiday event. Don’t miss a chance to enjoy a delicious holiday brunch and get a free photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus! He will be at the center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. before he takes off with his reindeer. Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so by clicking here.

The Annual Leading Creek VFD Kids Christmas Party will take place this Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature crafts and fellowship. The party is free for all to attend.