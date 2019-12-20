12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK December 20-22

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening over the weekend in north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (December 20 – 22):

An annual fundraiser for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties will take place this weekend as the Celebration of Lights will take place. Local individuals, families and businesses have sponsored over 475 lighted holiday displays for your viewing enjoyment. These displays decorate the road around Morris Park located on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont. The event will last from 6-10 p.m.

Single day events:

Friday (December 20):

The Adaland Mansion will offer a candlelight tour this Friday from 6-8 p.m. Guests will be offered light refreshments while they view twinkling lights, red velvet ribbons, garlands and wreathes as well as Christmas trees in every room. Admission is $15 and reservations are required and limited to 10 per caller.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host Bobby Nicholas for a Soul Christmas event this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Nicholas has been performing for audiences for more than 50 years. Soul Christmas is a new show that will bring Christmas songs and carols, to new life with a twist of R&B and Motown. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Superstars of Pro Wrestling Mid-Atlantic are set to square off in the Tygart Valley Wrestling Federation’s first live event on December 20. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit 7-year-old Caylee Carver of Beverly, who is fighting neuroblastoma cancer. Carver will also receive the funds from the 50/50 raffle and Byrd’s House of Donuts is making a special donut to sell for the event in honor of Carver. VIP tickets are available for $25, front row seats are $15 and general admission is $10. Tickets are available in Elkins at Counter Culture Concepts, Third Street Tattoos, Byrd’s House of Donuts and Stumble Inn; In Crystal Springs at Happy Trails; In Belington at Hometown Pizza; In Philippi at Poling’s Store; In Davis at Hellbender Burrito’s.

Saturday (December 21, 2019):

A special holiday viewing of Bing Crosby’s 1954 classic “A White Christmas” on the big screen at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Refreshments such as popcorn, candy and drinks will be available starting at 7 p.m. Those wishing to purchase tickets can do so by clicking here. They are $7 each.

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

Fairview will host their annual Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. Following the parade, the Fairview Public Library and others will host a special family event at the Fire Department from 6 – 8 p.m. Games, crafts, snacks, a bouncy house and a visit from Santa will be available, and the best part, it’s all free!

A Merry Country Christmas event will be held at the Sagebrush Roundup this Saturday at 6 p.m. The event will feature Christmas music, comedy and fun from various bands, singers, a local dance group and Santa Clause! Advance tickets can be purchased at the country store every Saturday at the Sagebrush Roundup. Admission will be $10.

A Wagon Ride in the crisp air of downtown Buckhannon is a perfect way to get into the Holiday Spirit! Gather on a festive wagon (bring a blanket & a hot drink!) at Jawbone Park to see some of the most beautiful landmarks and neighborhoods in Buckhannon. The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m.

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Community Band is holding its inaugural concert this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the East Fairmont High School Auditorium.

The WVWC Planetarium Show will take place this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. The show will last approximately one hour and will include a tour of the night sky. Admission will be $3 for adults, $2 for students and seniors and those who are under 18 can get in for free.