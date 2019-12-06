12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK December 6 – 8

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

It’s Christmas parade season across the area and this Weekend Outlook is filled with them! Here are just a few that will be taking place:

Friday (December 6, 2019):

The Clarksburg Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Clarksburg on Friday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. The parade procession will begin at the junction of 6th and Main.

Buckhannon will kick off the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade this Friday from 6-8 p.m. The parade will start at Wendy’s and end at the Fire Station. Families will have the opportunity to visit with Santa after the parade at the Buckhannon Fire Department.

Star City will host it’s annual Christmas parade this Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday (December 7, 2019):

The annual Bridgeport Christmas Parade will take place this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free for all to attend and will feature children’s entertainment, free food and public transportation. There will also be free hot coca at the Civic Center.

Grafton will host its annual Christmas parade and toy giveaway at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature lights, Christmas music, floats, bands and possibly a visit from Christmas favorites the Grinch, Frosty and Olaf. S’mores will be available by a bonfire.

The annual Shinnston Christmas Parade will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be followed by a Christmas concert by the Shinnston Community Band at the lighthouse.

The Southern Upshur Business Association will host a Christmas parade in Rock Cave. The parade will line up at Rock Cave Elementary School at 12:15 and officially kick off at 1 p.m. The parade will end at the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will visit with children at the VFD after the parade.

Multiple day events (December 6-8):

Fort New Salem will host the 46th Annual Spirit of Christmas in the Mountains event this weekend from 1-6 p.m. Admission will be $5 for adults and children, ages 10 and under, can attend for free. Organizers said that the event, “blends the seasonal customs of settlers into a panorama of music, foods and heritage skills, along with the life styles that represent the diversity of beliefs and traditions of the season.” The event will also feature a traditional Christmas tree lighting.

Single day events:

Friday (December 6, 2019):

The Department of Music at Fairmont State University will host a traditional Service of Lessons and Carols on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg. The holiday program will feature the Fairmont State choirs and several guest instrumentalists. The event is free and open to the public with a goodwill offering being collected.

Grafton’s Mayoral Tree Lighting and Main Street Light-up event will kick off this Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature musical accompaniment by the choir at Anna Jarvis Elementary School. More than 65,000 lights and decorations will light up Main Street this season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flash light to see when walking through downtown.

The Sweetback Sisters will be returning to Elkins this Friday and will be hosting a Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular. The event will be hosted by the Augusta Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. at the Harper-McNeeley Auditorium in the Myles Center for the Arts. General admission for the event will be $15 for adults, $12 for D&E faculty and Staff, $10 for ages 13-17, and free for both D&E students and children under 12.

Opening each evening from Friday through the beginning of the new year, families around the area can travel to Jackson’s Mill to partake in the Winter Lights. The event is free for all to attend and begins dusk to 10 p.m. each evening.

Local Business owners on Main Street in Webster Springs will come together for an evening of Christmas festivities this Friday for the Magic on Main Street event. The event will feature treats and Christmas themed activities. The event will begin around 6 p.m. and is free for all to attend.

Main Street in Kingwood will host it’s annual Christmas Celebration this Saturday. The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with a parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be giving out gifts on the McGrew House Lawn immediately after the Parade. The event will also feature a Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m.

The Marion County Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Home Tour this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tours are self-guided and will feature refreshments. Admission is $10 for a single adult ticket and $15 for two. Tickets for a family of four is $25 for one day and $40 for two. Tickets can be purchased at the Marion County Historical Society.

An Old Fashioned Christmas will be held this Saturday in downtown Beverly. The event will feature music, crafts, food, shopping, free Children’s activities and tours of the museums. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a tree lighting to follow in the Town Square at 5:30 p.m.

Middletown Tractor Sales in Fairmont is hosting the Santa is Coming to Middletown Tractor this Saturday from 10 a.m. – Noon. The event will feature pictures with Santa in exchange for a canned good donation, hot chocolate, cookies and other activities.

The Adaland Mansion will feature a Christmas open house with Santa’s Bake Shop this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will feature refreshments and beautiful Christmas decorations.

An Ugly Sweater 5K/ Half Marathon Challenge will take place this Saturday in Bruceton Mills. Admission for the event ranges from $30-70 depending on what attendees sign up for.The event will begin at 6 a.m. and online registration will end December 6, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Those interested in signing up can do so by clicking here.

The Bridgeport Lions Club will host the 72nd Annual Pancake Breakfast this Saturday at the Benedum Civic Center from 8 a.m. – Noon.

The Levi Shinn log house will host their annual Open House this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Shinnston. In addition to the Open House, there will also be a display setup recognizing the 120th Anniversary of the book, Daughter of the Elm by Granville Davisson Hall.

Sunday (December 5, 2019):

The McGrew House will host a Souper Taste of Christmas this Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Kingwood. The event will feature multiple types of soups for tasting. Admission will be $9 per person and will include samples of four soups and then one full bowl for the lunch. A variety of Breads, Vegetable trays, cheese trays and wassail will be available as well.

The Harrison County CASA Program will host a Quarter Auction this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Admission is $10 and all proceeds will go to benefit children in the foster care system.

Winter Market starts November 10, 2019, inside the Bridgeport Conference Center and continues one Sunday a month through April 5, 2020. The Winter Market hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each time.