12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK February 14 – 16

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in North Central West Virginia.

Single Day Events:

Saturday (February 15, 2020):

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

The 12th Annual Prince & Princess Party will be held at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown on Saturday at 10 a.m. Attendees are invited to bring their children to meet their favorite fairy tale characters, play games and make arts and crafts. Ticket pricing information can be found here.

Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center is hosting a Lollipop and Saucer race for ages 5-10 this Saturday. Attendees will meet outside of the Ski School Office at Ski area before hitting the slopes at 1 p.m. All participates will get lollipops and the winner will receive a larger lollipop.

A winter hike will take place along the North Bend Rail Trail this Saturday. The group will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lodge and hike down Cornwallis Road before joining the Rail Trail. From there, they will continue back into the Park and using the Hibbs Cemetery Trail to connect back to the Lodge.

Sunday (February 16, 2020):

An afternoon of music will take place this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Taylor County Arts Council. The WVU Bluegrass and Old-Time Bands will perform and have had shows in nearly half of West Virginia’s 55 counties, sharing their love of traditional Appalachian music. Admission is $10 per person and includes Valentine’s day snacks.