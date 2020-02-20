12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK February 21-23

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in North Central West Virginia.

Multiple Day Events:

Friday-Sunday (Feb. 21-23)

The Fairmont State University Department of Performing Arts will be hosting The Ghostly and the Ghastly: A Passel of West Virginia Folktales this weekend. The theater production is based on the unpublished work of Dr. Ruth Ann Musick. The performance will be held at Wallman Hall Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 304-367-4240.

The Pricketts Fort 18th Century Firearms and Accouterments Show will be held this weekend at Pricketts Fort State Park. The event showcases some of the best contemporary craftsmen of 18th century firearms and accouterments in West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. Show admission is $3 at the Visitors Center door. Show hours are Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Single Day Events:

Friday (Feb. 21)

The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg will be hosting Adult Game Night on Friday. The event is free and open to the public (ages 18 and over) and donations are welcome and appreciated. Adult Game Night features games such as Spades, Family Fuel, What Do Your Meme, 5 Second Rule, Scattergories, Chess & Checkers, Uno, Catch Phrase, Box of Lies.

Saturday (Feb. 22)

The Marion County Family Resource Network’s (MCFRN) STEAM Fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Rambling Root in Fairmont. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Fundraiser will be held at Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Tickets to the event can be purchased here. All proceeds from the event will go to WVU Medicine Children’s.

Brunch with Brittany Anne’s and Bridal Marketplace will be held at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. During this exclusive event, attendees will get to sip on mimosas, taste cookies and cakes from local businesses and chat with vendors who have been guests on Brittany Anne’s “So You Said Yes: The Do’s and Don’ts of Wedding Planning” podcast.

The Soup Opera 16th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl & Chili Cook Off will be held on Saturday at the Seth Burton Memorial DiskGolf Course at Morris Park in Fairmont. Registration is from 8-9 a.m. and the Chili Cook Off Contest will be held from 12-2 p.m. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Fairmont Soup Opera.

The High Rollers & Harleys Fundraiser will be held on Saturday at Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown on Saturday deom 12-3 p.m. Attendees can come play their favorite casino games, enjoy snacks and beverages and win raffles and the 50/50. All proceeds from this fundraising event will go to benefit Pet Helpers Inc.

The SPARK Imagination and Science Center will host its Science Saturday: Exploring Engineering at the SPARK in Morgantown on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. During Science Saturday, participants can engage in a variety of interactive activities to inspire visitors to discover physics, engineering, math, and creative thinking.

The 2020 Morgantown Polar Plunge will be held at Crab Shack Caribba on Cheat Lake in Morgantown on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Polar Plunge is noted for the incredibly creative costumes that many participants wear to compete in the entertaining costume contest before taking the plunge into Cheat Lake. The event is hosted by Special Olympics West Virginia.

Fasnacht 2020 will held in Helvitia on Saturday from 3-11:30 p.m. The Swiss, pre-lenten festival is held each year in Helvetia. Attendees will don homemade masks, parade through the streets of Helvetia by candlelit lampions, dance at the masquerade and burn an effigy of old man winter.

Sunday (Feb. 23)

The Stonewall Resort Bridal Open House will be held on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. at Stonewall Resort. Attendees can come experience firsthand what having a wedding at the resort is like. A free wedding ceremony will be given away at this event. Attendees must be present during the drawing to win.

WV’s Premier Wedding Expo will be held at Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. The event will feature Monte Durham from TLC’s Say yes to the Dress: Atlanta from noon- 1 p.m. One lucky winner will win the dress of her dreams from Coni & Franc and a photo op with Monte Durham. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mountaineer Fan Fest will be held at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday. The event is set to coincide with the gymnastics and wrestling teams’ Beauty and the Beast Match on Sunday. The Mountaineer Fan Fest brings together many of the WVU teams and student-athletes in one place for a fun afternoon of games and activities. Upon entrance, fans are encouraged to pick up their passport for the day and visit each of the team stations, including a selfie station with several members of the WVU football team. The Coliseum Gold Gate will open at noon and the gymnastics and wrestling competitions will begin at 1 p.m.