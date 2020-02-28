12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK February 27 – March 1

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in North Central West Virginia.

Multiple day events:

Friday – Saturday (February 28 – 29):

The 42st Annual Gardner Winter Music Festival will be held at South Middle School in Morgantown on Friday from 6 – 11 p.m. and all day Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Admission is $3 on Friday and $5 on Saturday, but musicians with instruments and children under seven get in free. The event will also feature live local music.

Single day events:

Saturday (February 29):

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

The Empty Bowls Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon will be held at Mylan Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Attendees can sample soups from local restaurants and take home a painted bowl of their own to remember those whose bowl may not be full. Tickets are $20 and available online here as well as several local businesses. Empty Bowls Monongalia is a non-profit organization committed to raising as much money as possible to alleviate hunger in Monongalia County.

The 8th Annual Cardboard and Duct Tape Sled Race will be held at Blackwater Falls State Park on Saturday. The theme for this year’s race is Fast and Furious Fun. Registration is at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the race. Attendees will build their own sled and race. More information can be found here.

The 9th Annual Randolph County Humane Society Spay-ghetti Dinner will be held at the Phil Gainer Community Center in Elkins on Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m. This spaghetti dinner is held in recognition of National Spay/Neuter Day. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Proceeds will support the humane society’s spay/neuter fund.

The Buckhannon-Upshur Christmas Store will host a Bowl-A-Thon this Saturday at Woody’s Bowling Center on 22 Vicksburg Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. with the Bowling to follow at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go to benefit the Buckhannon-Upshur Christmas Store.

The Elkins Lodge Restaurant and Bar will host the 23rd Annual ArtsBank Auction Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to benefit arts education in Randolph County. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m. The grand auction will take place at 8 p.m. Admission is $30 and are available for purchase at the door. The ticket purchase includes light refreshments.