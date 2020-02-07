12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK February 7-9

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in North Central West Virginia.

Multiple Day Events (February 7-9):

A free figure skating performance will be held at Canaan Valley Resort this Friday and Saturday. Those in attendance can purchase a skating admission and rental after the show, to skate along side those performing. Showtimes vary throughout the weekend, starting at 7-8 p.m. on Friday, and adding in two shows at 2 – 3 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Single Day Events:

Friday (February 7, 2020:

The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg will host an adult game night Friday, to bring members of the community together. The event is free for ages 18 and older and will feature games such as ‘What Do You Meme?,’ ‘Box of Lies’ and Scattergories. The event will begin at approximately at 7 p.m.

Saturday (February 8, 2020):

The Museum of American Glass in Weston will host a Chocolate Lover’s Feast this Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, or those who arrange in advance to donate homemade chocolates will receive a ticket for $5. The event it all you can eat and no take out will be allowed until 3 p.m., for an additional charge.

Cooper’s Rock WinterFest 2020 will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All events are “open house” and free to the public. Food and drinks will be for sale and donations are accepted. Events at WinterFest include try-out cross-country skiing, a snowball showdown and much more. A full list of events can be found here.

Morgantown Brewing Company is hosting the Dead of Winter WV Beer Fest: 2020 Saturday from 1 – 11 p.m. The event is free for all to attend and drinks will be available for purchase. Custom 6 oz glass tasters will be available or $5 and includes a free drink ticket. Live music, comedy and vendors will be at the event. To learn more about the event, click here.

The Arts and Antiques Marketplace will host a Fairmont is for Lovers event at the Fairmont Mercantile on Saturday. The event will feature live music, food and a silent auction where proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Hospitals. The event will last from 5-8 p.m.

Sunday (February 9, 2020):

The Bridgeport Winter Farmers Market will take place this Sunday inside the Bridgeport Conference Center and continues one Sunday a month through April 5, 2020. The Winter Market hours are 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each event.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg will present “The Help” this Sunday at 7 p.m. Admission is $77 and can be purchased online anytime or over the phone at (855) 773-6283. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

The Meadowbrook Mall Bridal Fair will be held at the mall on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bridal professionals will be set up throughout the mall to assist brides in planning their special day. Attendees will also have chances to win swag bags and prizes.

The Waldomore Concert Series will return this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and will feature celebrated pianist Konstantinos Valianatos. Following the performance, light refreshments will be served in the East Parlor. The event is free and open to the public.