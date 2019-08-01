12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for August 2 – 4

Multiple day events

August 1 – 3

The Braxton County Fair is happening this week. The event will take place on weekdays from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday from noon – 11 p.m. Featured events include Mark Wills, Pageants, a carnival, a dog show and a large flea market. Admission for the remaining days are $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday.

The Taylor County Fair is also happening this week. The remaining days of the event will take place from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon – 9 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 for both nights. Events include carnival rides, outdoor track events, live music and food.

The 2019 Ritchie County Fair and Expo is happening this week. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 per day and includes parking, shuttle services to and from fairgrounds, live entertainment, amusement rides and crafts.

The 23rd Annual Blackberry Festival will take place on August 1 – 3 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. The event is held in the Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort.

The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of yard sales are set to line the streets of Weston and Buckhannon as well as the surrounding areas within an hour driving radius. The sales are set to take place from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 2019 Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival is happening this weekend at the Five River Campground. The Festival will last from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Featured acts include Carolina Blue, The Dave Adkins Band and The Little Roy and Lizzy Show.

The 15th Annual Preston County Antique Tractor and Machinery Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The event is set to take place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day at the Craig Civic Center. The event will feature the WVU Mountaineer, Freddie the Falcon, games and food.

Single day events

Friday (August 2)

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will continue on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday at 6 p.m. until August 2. This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced, and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

BOPARC will be hosting a Movies in the Park event with a special showing of The Incredibles 2 on Friday evening. The event will be held at Marilla Park in Morgantown and begin at 7 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk. The event is free to attend and is part of the 2019 Sounds of Summer Concert and Movies Series.

Pricketts Fort will be hosting a free concert on Friday featuring the classic rock band the Allies. The concert will be held at the Pricketts Fort State Park Amphitheater from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The 5th Annual Elkins Jazz Walk will take place Friday from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. The walk will feature live jazz groups such as the James Johnson Quartet, Rich Norwood Quartet, El Gran Sabor and the Bob Thompson Trio that perform in front of downtown Elkins’ businesses. Admission is $20.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

Main Street Fairmont is bringing back the popular Sundae Night First Friday on August 2. The event will last from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monroe Street in Fairmont. Admission is free and will feature free small sundaes for children, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

Operation Welcome Home will be hosting the 2nd Annual 0.5K Family Donut Dash on Friday. The event will be open from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Mylan Park. There will be food and activities for all, including those who aren’t running.

Saturday (August 3)

The City of Bridgeport is hosting a citywide yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. To see a full list of residents participating, click here.

The annual De-feet Brest Cancer Challenge Run will take place on August 3. This year’s event will allow runners to complete any amount of miles they wish to complete, in any amount of time. Admission for the race is $20 ahead or $25 day of the race for ages 16 and older, children under 16 will cost the same amount as their age.

The Unforgotten Heroes Music Festival will take place on Saturday at the Worthington park. Gates will open at noon and music will start at 1 p.m. Food and raffles will be available, all proceeds go toward supplying homeless veterans with items needed for winter. Admission for the Dice Run is $20 for drivers, $10 for passengers and $5 for those who wish to only attend the concert.

The Monongalia County Ballpark is hosting Wrestling Under the Stars on Saturday from 7 – 10 p.m. Featured acts include Mick Foley, Billy Gunn and Jerry Lawler.

The annual Union Mission Run for Recovery will take place on Saturday. The event is hosted by West Virginia Rescue Ministries and will last from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Barbour County Relay for Life event is happening from noon – 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Barbour County Courthouse in Philippi. The annual event focuses on raising money, through donations, for The American Cancer Society.

West Virginia University fans have the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice at the football team’s annual Fan Day on Saturday. Autographs will take place from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Admission is free and gates will open at 9:50 a.m. Each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Posed pictures will not be allowed.

The Stonewall State Park Foundation will be hosting The Beer Mile on August 3. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stonewall Jackson Lake State Park. Participants are allowed to run or walk and a complimentary beer. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Palantine Park is hosting The Mark Tucker Band on Saturday. A circus will also be taking place starting at 6 p.m. The Band will perform starting at 7 p.m.

The Preston Community Arts Center and the Arts Council of Preston County are hosting the Annual Preston County Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. The festival will take place from 1 – 9 p.m.

The Helvetia Swiss Day Celebration will take place on August 3 from 5 – 9 p.m in Elkins. The Day is celebrated with a cookout, folk songs, yodeling and other activities.

Sunday (August 4)

The Run to Mundy’s for Special Olympics 5k event is happening on Sunday to benefit the Monongalia County Special Olympics Program. Mundy’s Place will be donating 10 percent of sales to the Special Olympics.

That’s all for this weekend folks, be sure to check here for the next 12 News Weekend Outlook!