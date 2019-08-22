12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for August 23 – 25

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend.

Multi-day events (August 23 – 25):

The Randolph County Fair will continue this weekend. The Fair features carnival rides, ATV races, a color run and the a Lawn Mower Demo Derby. The event will take place Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m., Friday 9 a.m – 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gate Admission is $10 on Thursday and Sunday with an increase to $15 on Friday and Saturday.

The 7th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo will take place at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place this weekend. The expo is open to the public, admission is $11 for a day pass and $33 for a weekend pass. The event will last from Noon – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon – 7 p.m. on Sunday. Children ages 12 and under can attend free with a paying adult. A $5 discount is available with a Student or Military ID.

The 43rd Annual Doddridge County Fair will be held August 20 – 24 this year at the Doddridge County Park. Some of the featured events are horticulture and arts exhibits, pageants, an amateur talent contest as well as rides by Gambill Amusements. Admission at the gate is $10 and the event will last from 4 – 10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The 2019 Frontier Days Festival kicks off this week in Shinnston. The event celebrates the past, present and future of the area with events such as amusement rides, a parade and a history exhibit. The event is set to take place from 6 – 10 p.m. of Thursday, 6 – 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mountain Spirit Pow Wow is happening this weekend at the Mason – Dixon Historical Park. The event celebrates native american culture and will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and children ages five and under get in for free. Some of the features of this event include an auction, native american fry bread and other foods, a free mobile museum and handmade clothing/ souvenirs.

The Morgantown Mall hosting the Jurassic Adventure this Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature a New Ice Age Exhibit, a fossil dig, bounce houses and a dino theatre. Admission is $24 for adults and $29 per child. The event takes place from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A Back to School Model Railroad Open House is happening this weekend in Morgantown. The event is hosted by the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society and has free admission. The event will last from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Noon – 4 pm. on Sunday.

Single day events:

Friday (August 23):

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

The West Virginia Women’s Soccer team will kick off their season this Friday against Duquesne University at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. This event is also apart of Dollar Day, which means admission is only $1 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Women’s Soccer team, click here.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg is hosting country music stars The Gatlin Brothers, this Friday. Doors and the box office will open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission cost varies on seating preference, ranging from $48.50 – 78.50. Full concessions and a bar will be available. To purchase tickets to this event, click here.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

Saturday (August 24):

The Ride for Children’s Hospital will hake place this Saturday to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. The Event will begin at the Triple S Harley in Morgantown with kickstands to go up at Noon. Admission is $25 for riders, $10 for passengers and children under 8 can get in free.

WINGS Second Annual Poker Run will happen this Saturday from 11 a.m – 5:30 p.m. The event features an “off road experience” and admission is $10 for each bike and $5 for additional riders.

The Third Annual Cheat Lake Regatta is taking place this Saturday to support the Cheat Lake Rotary. The event will feature kayak and paddle board races, vendors and food and fireworks at dark.

This Saturday the D. Reynolds flea market will be giving away backpacks for grade school-aged children on a first come, first served basis. The market features local vendors and raffles. The event lasts from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Clarksburg.

The Second Annual Chalk Walk in Grafton is back this Saturday on Main Street. Chalk Walk was established as a way for community members of all ages to let loose and show others their creative side to bring vibrancy and color to downtown. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Espresso Yourself Coffee House. Admission is $5 per sidewalk square and attendees must bring their own sidewalk chalk. Prizes will be awarded by four different age groups and a judges choice.

The 19th Annual Organic Field Day and 20th Anniversary Celebration Program is happening this Saturday at the South Agricultural Sciences building on WVU’s Evansdale Campus. The event is free to the public and promotes research to provide organic farming practices.

The Superhero Science Day will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The event is set to happen at the Spark! Imagination and Science Center on Green Bag Road. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of hands-on science activities inspired by the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and many others. Admission is $5 per person and Members of Spark! Imagination and Science Center receive free admission.

The Blues Rendezvous is happening this Saturday at the Plantine Park in Marion County. The event will feature the Dennis McClung Blues Band , Miss Freddye and the Brother Short Band. This event is free to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.

The Annual Paws in the Park event is being hosted by the Phil Gainer Community Center and the Randolph County Humane Society. The event will happen from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Glendale Park in Elkins. The entry fee to the run is a minimum of $5 or a donation of animal products such as food and toys. A cook out begins at the end of the 5K race.

The Chestnut Ridge Park is hosting the Weary Space Wanderer this Saturday. Admission is $5 and children under the age of 6 get in free. Door prizes and food vendors will be available for purchase.

The 10K Stump Jump! Trail Run is happening this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The event is set to take place at Coopers Rock State Forest in Morgantown. Admission is $30 for low and early registration, $35 for the highest and late registration. It features the Roadside Trail, Vomit Hill, and Rock City, among others. Registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:30 am on the same morning.

The Annual Pasta Cook-Off is being hosted by the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event will last from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. with the awards ceremony. Those interested in cooking for the event can sign up, here.

Sunday (August 25):

The Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation is hosting the Animal Friends Dog Splash Event at the Marilla Pool this Sunday. The event is set to happen from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is donation-based and all dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and on a leash. The event features games, concessions, door prizes and t-shirt sales.

The Summer Fun – Raiser is happening this Saturday from 7 – 10 p.m. The Pig Hill Farm and Vineyard in Webster Springs. The event will feature local farm-to-table food tastings, craft beer tasting from Big Timber Brewing, live music, improv comedy show, DJ Mark Barnette and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Webster County Community Fund.