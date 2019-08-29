12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for August 30 – September 2

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend on our special Labor Day edition of the Weekend Outlook.

Multiple day events (August 30 – September 2):

Labor Day Festival and Ox Roast will take place over the course of four days this week. Happening on Friday – Monday, the festival celebrates Labor Day by featuring live music, a dance, a car show and of course, an ox roast. The event kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. with the fireman’s parade. It will continue Saturday from 8 p.m. – Midnight, Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. The roast admission is $10 for a dinner and $7 for a sandwich. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks will also be available.

The 2019 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee is happening this weekend on August 30 – September 1. The jubilee is a celebration of Appalachian heritage that features bluegrass music concerts, Native American style dancing, chainsaw carvings, homestead activities and more. The four day event kicks off Friday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and continues 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and finishes up 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person and children ages 3 and under can attend the event for free.

The 41st Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is back again to celebrate the rich culture and tradition that exists in the Appalachian region. The event will take place in downtown Clarksburg and is free to the public. The event will take place Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and will finish up on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. The event will feature food, music and a Saturday morning parade that starts at 10 a.m.

The 2019 Adventure Fest will take place this weekend to highlight those who enjoy outdoor recreational abilities while promoting the importance of keeping the environment and yourself healthy. The event features sports activities, live music and other family friendly events. The event is set for Friday – Sunday from 3 – 10 p.m. each day.

The Barbour County Fair will continue this Friday and Saturday. The event features a hog shoe, live entertainment and an antique tractor show. The event lasts 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $12 per person.

The 2019 Helvetia Hoot event is set to take place this weekend from August 31 – September 2. The event will feature live music, a dance and a crafts exhibit that all focuses on celebrating Mountain heritage. The event will take place beginning at 2 p.m. each day in Helvetia. Admission begins at $60 for early bird tickets and continues on to $70 at the gate, $40 for a day pass and $10 for admission to the dance only. Children 17 and under can attend the event for free.

The Holly River Festival will be held at the Holly River State Park. The Family oriented festival will feature heritage arts and crafts, contests, live music, hay rides and apple butter making. The event will last from August 31 – September 1.

Single day events:

Friday (August 30):

It’s that time of year again, High School football kicks off Friday evening and 12 News will have you covered. Be sure to tune in weekly to see updates of scores, vote for the catch of the week and to catch up on key highlights that you might have missed. Keep up with all this and more on the WBOY High School Sports page.

East Fairmont High School will have a very special event happening on Friday. The Kuchipudi dance legend, Padma Bhushan Guru Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam’s Kuchipudi Art Academy will be performing. Tickets for the event will range from $10 – $25.

The WVU Planetarium will be hosting a free planetarium show, ‘Secrets of Gravity, Earth Moon Sun’ on Friday. The shows will take place at 6 and 7 p.m. followed by telescope viewing, weather permitting.

Saturday (August 31):

The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2019 Riverfest this Saturday. The event is set to take place at the Buckhannon Riverwalk Park. The event will feature a day’s worth of live music, food, family – friendly activities and other sorts of demonstrations. The event’s primary focus is to promote the importance of keeping water safe and conserving as much as possible.

The Tygart Valley Homestead Association is hosting the Grand Opening and 80th Year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday. The event will host a Tygarts Valley Homestead Story. The event will last from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A barbecue Pulled Pork lunch will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Homestead Community Center. The cost is $8 for one sandwich meal and $10 for a two sandwich meal.

The Chestnut Ridge Park will be hosting the West Virginia Hitchers this Saturday from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and children ages 6 and under can get in for free.

The Jerry Run Summer Theater is hosting Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers this Saturday. The concert will last from 7 – 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 -12 and children 5 and under can get in for free.

The 11th Annual Bergoo Bash will take place this weekend in Webster Springs. The event is free to attend and will feature a horse shoe pitching contest, a mud pit, food and live music.

Monday (September 2):

The Labor Day Food Truck Festival will take place this Monday from Noon – 5 p.m. The festival will be hosted by Defense In Depth in Morgantown.

The 2nd Annual Speeder Car fundraiser will take place Monday in Elkins. There is a minimum donation of $20 per person and proceeds will go to the Feed the City program hosted by Summit Church.