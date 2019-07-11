12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 12 – 14

Friday (July 12)

The Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler race, also known as the Jim Dunn Run, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Wharf Street Parking Garage in Morgantown. The race will feature a two and five-mile run course with an awards ceremony directly following the event. The cost is $30 before noon on July 11 and $35 on event day.

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will continue on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday at 6 p.m. until August 2. This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

Clarksburg Community Action will be hosting Clarksburg’s First Friday event from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Jackson Square City of Clarksburg. There will be live music, artisan vendors and children’s activities. Admission is free for all attendees.

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the Aberdeen Ironbirds in a doubleheader at the Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday. The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with the second following at 7:05 p.m. To learn more about the WV Black bears, click here.

Pricketts Fort will be hosting a free outdoor concert featuring the Ramblers on Friday from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Pricketts Fort State Park Amphitheater.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced, and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

Saturday (July 13)

The Randolph County Humane Society will be hosting its 5th annual Woofstock event in the Elkins Town Square at the Railyard Depot on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will include a pet parade, off-site adoptions and live music.

A Zombie Fun Run will be hosted on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Bridgeport City Park. The event is to help spread an anti-bullying message. Runners can sign up as “zombies” or a “human” and will receive a race t-shirt, race bib and event entertainment.

The 2019 United Way Bocce Ball Tournament will be held at Ferguson Memorial Park in Shinnston on Saturday at 8 a.m.

On Saturday Palatine Park will be filled with vendors, bands and other activities to honor and support Disabled Veterans at the fourth annual ThundeRRR In The Park Event. The event will take place from 4- 10 p.m. To learn more about the event, click here.

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will host a Mini Pop Kids event on Saturday from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Admission starts at $10 and will include general seating for the show.

The New Deal Festival will be held at the Arthurdale Center Hall and the New Deal Homestead on Saturday July 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. Admission includes access to all museums, live music performances and activities such as the Antique Car, Truck and Tractor show.

The Summer Celebration of French Creek Freddie will be held at the Banks District Fire Department in Rock Cave. The event will be an all-day celebration.

Sunday (July 14)

The Preston County Farm Crawl will take place on Sunday July 14 in Terra Alta from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some of the local businesses participating include Pike Mountain Farm, High Ground Brewery and Round Right Farm that will be offering samples to those in attendance.

The Star City Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Division will host Batman and his Batmobile on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being sponsored by the Heroes 4 Higher organization. There will be a hot dog sale including chips and a drink for $5.

The Clarksburg Parkfest will be held at the Clarksburg Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. The event will feature live music, giveaways and prizes.