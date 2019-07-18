12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 19 – 21

Friday – Saturday (July 19 – 20)

The 13th Annual Spiker Farm Bull Ride will take place on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for children under five. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will follow at 7 p.m. The event features children’s activities, vendors and food.

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will be hosting a Movies in the Park night on Friday and Saturday. The movies being shown on Friday is Dirty Dancing – Girls Night Out and . The movies will begin at 8:45 p.m. and be free to attend. Concessions will also be available.

The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the Good Neighbor Days event Thursday – Saturday in Bruceton Mills. The event features food, rides on the firetrucks, live music from The Ole Lady and The Boys Band and food vendors. The event is free for all attendees and lasts from 5 – 11 p.m. each day.

Friday (July 19)

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced, and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will continue on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday at 6 p.m. until August 2. This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the State College Spikes in a two-day series at the Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The first game on Thursday will begin at 6:35 p.m. The Friday game will begin at 7:05 p.m. To learn more about the WV Black bears, click here.

Pricketts Fort will be hosting a free outdoor concert featuring the New Diesel Trio on Friday from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Pricketts Fort State Park Amphitheater.

Saturday (July 20)

The Annual Relay for Life of Upshur County event will be held at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon, WV on Saturday. All proceeds are given to the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research. Local vendors, handmade crafts and food will be available for purchase. The event kick-off at 4 p.m. with the opening ceremony and will last until 11 p.m.

The 32nd Annual MedExpress Kids Day will be taking place on High Street in Morgantown on Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature over 60 registered local business and non-profit participants. Children of all ages can play games, make crafts, learn about health safety and receive goodies from local businesses.

On Saturday, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Ephraim Bee festival in West Union. The festival will feature an Ugly Man contest, the Queen Bee and Teen Bee beauty pageants and the Jones-Imboden 5k run. The festival will last from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Skidmore Memorial Thunder in the Mountains event on Saturday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults. Directly following the event will be

The Chestnut Ridge Park is hosting the Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers on Saturday. Admission is $5 and children under six can get in free. The event features food vendor, The Slider Effect. The event will take place from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

The West Virginia University Planetarium will be hosting five shows on Saturday mainly centered around the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing. The shows start at 11 a.m. and will continue until the last show at 8 p.m. Admission is free and doors will open 15 minutes prior to the scheduled showing.

The Morgantown Municipal Airport will be hosting free airplane rides at the Young Eagles Day event on Saturday. The event will held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Children between the ages of 8-17 can participate with the consent of a parent of legal guardian.

Sunday (July 21)

West Virginia University’s chapter of A Moment of Magic (AMOM) will be hosting the Hoops for Hope brunch event at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. AMOM will be partnering with former WVU basketball player, Da’Sean Butler and his foundation, Give a Hoop. The event will feature a silent auction, a fashion show with the characters of AMOM and food. Admission is $25 for ages 12 and up, $10 for children ages 5-11 and free for children under five.