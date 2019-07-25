12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28

Friday – Sunday (July 26 -28)

The Buckhannon Community Theater will be hosting special showings of Disney’s Mary Poppins this weekend. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will cost $10.

The 2019 Beverly Fireman’s Festival will continue this weekend. The festival began on July 20 with the Beverly Fireman’s Pageant at Beverly Elementary School. The event continues this weekend with events from 6:30 – 10: p.m. on Friday, events from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a Horseshoe Contest at the firehouse at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A full schedule can be found here.

Friday – Saturday (July 26 – 27)

The 15th Annual MountainFest Motorcycle Rally will be held at Mylan Park this weekend. The event kicked off on Thursday and will continue on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the event go to non-profit Mylan Park and the many worthwhile public and private projects underway there. MountainFest will have performances from Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham and more. Tickets can be purchased here and a full schedule of events can be found here.

Friday (July 26)

BOPARC will be hosting a Movies in the Park event with a special showing of The House with a Clock in its Walls on Friday evening. The event will be held at Marilla Park in Morgantown and begin at 7 p.m. with the WVU Medicine Bounce House and the BOPARC Art Cart. The movie will begin at dusk. The event is free to attend and is part of the 2019 Sounds of Summer Concert and Movies Series.

Pricketts Fort will be hosting a free concert on Friday featuring the classic rock band the Allies. The concert will be held at the Pricketts Fort State Park Amphitheater from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will continue on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday at 6 p.m. until August 2. This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

The 21st Annual Run to Read 5K will be held at the 12th Street Pool in Fairmont on Friday at 7 p.m. The starting line for the course will be near East-West Stadium.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced, and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

Saturday (July 27)

The Almost Heaven Music & Arts Festival will be held on Saturday from 3 – 8 p.m. at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The event will be hosted by the United Way of Harrison County and feature local songwriters, musicians and artisans. The show’s lineup includes Nat Frederick, the John Henry Band and man more. Tickets are $25.

The Wild & Wonderful Wellness Inc. Benefit Fest 2019 will be held at Palatine Park on Saturday from noon – 5 p.m. The event will feature local music, workshops and vendors.

The Maryland-based Bluegrass band The Plate Scrappers will be performing at the Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground in Bruceton Mills on Saturday. The concert will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 and children ages six and under enter free.

The Jerry Run Summer Theater in Webster County will be hosting a special concert featuring mandolin player Johnny Staats and guitar flatpicker Robert Shafer on Saturday. Staats and Shafer are two of West Virginia’s most decorated pickers. The performance will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. and tickets are $8.

Mountain Stage will be coming to Elkins as part of the Augusta Heritage Festival on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Performers will include Chance McCoy, the Big Possum Stringband and many more. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will be hosting a free showing of The Grinch on Saturday as part of the 2019 Movies in the Park series. The movie will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

Harry Potter Day at the SPARK Imagination and Science Center will be held on Saturday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and include hands-on activities and crafts that explore the world of the Harry Potter books. Admission in $5 per person.

The Elkins Airplane and Car Show will be held on Saturday at the Elkins-Randolph County Regional Airport from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Sunday (July 28)

The Rustic Mechanicals will bring their Laugh and Let Go Tour of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It to the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Sunday at 7 p.m. Admission is free.