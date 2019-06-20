12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 21-23

Friday – Sunday (June 21 – 23)

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the State College Spikes in a three-day series at the Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Friday – Saturday (June 21 – 22)

The West Virginia State Folk Festival will be held in Glenville on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can enjoy antique cars, the Folk Festival Belles, quilt shows and Appalachian arts and crafts. A schedule of events can be found here.

The 2019 Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Palentine Park in Fairmont this weekend. The community is invited to head out to Palatine Park for a parade, roundtable discussion, and more.

Friday (June 21)

The Clarksburg Amphitheater will be hosting a Movies in the Park night on Friday. The movie being shown is Ralph Breaks the Internet. The movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. and be free to attend. Concessions will also be available.

A special showing of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast will be held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Friday. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. A special princess guest will be in the ballroom from 6 -7.

The High Street Cruise In will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. Attendance is free and attendees can show off their favorite vehicle on High Street in downtown Morgantown. High Street will be lined with classic and custom cars and trucks so everyone can get a good look at all the cool cruisers.

The fourth Buckhannon Festival Fridays event of the year will be held on Friday from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at Jawbone park. Festival Fridays will be held each Friday from May 31 – August 23.

Saturday (June 22)

A special celebration of West Virginia’s 156th birthday will be held in downtown Morgantown on Saturday. The West Virginia Birthday Party will take place from noon until 6:00 p.m. on the block of High Street between Walnut and Pleasant Streets.

The 10th Annual Hilly Billy Roubiax race will be held at the Mason Dixon Park in Monongalia County on Saturday at 10 a.m. Registration is limited to the first 500 riders.

The Coal Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday from noon – 10 p.m. at Palatine Park. The event will feature live music from Buffalo Rose, Soup Camel Music, New Diesel Trio and more.

Cody Clayton Eagle, a 17 year old singer/songwriter from Morgantown will be performing at the Chestnut Ridge park and Campground on Saturday from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Cody was featured on the hit television show American Idol and was one of the contestant to make it Hollywood following his audition.

A presentation on the 75th anniversary of the Shinnston Tornado at the Levi Shinn Log House on Saturday. A short documentary film will be shown at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Food Trucks and Triple S Bucks will be held at Triple S Harley-Davidson on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Attendees can take a test ride, enjoy one of the many food trucks on site and live entertainment.

Palatine Park will be hosting Row Your Own Paddle Trip on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their kayak, canoe or board to meet and socialize with other outdoor enthusiasts in the area.

The Havoc in the Hill Mud Bog will be held in Horner in Lewis County on Saturday at 6 p.m. Gates will open at noon and admission in $10 per person. Kids 12 and under enter free. Registration will be held from 3-5:30 and bogging will begin at 6.

Sunday (June 23)

The Blissful Yoga Festival will be held at Palatine Park from 3 – 8 p.m. The event is hosted by WVYogaGirl.