12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 28 – 30

Friday – Sunday (June 28 – 30)

The West Virginia Black Bears are hosting the Williamsport Crosscutters in a three-day series at the Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Friday (June 28)

The Cody Clayton Eagle Band, led by a 17 year old singer/songwriter from Morgantown will be performing at Palatine Park in Fairmont on Friday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. Cody was featured on the hit television show American Idol and was one of the contestant to make it Hollywood following his audition.

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will continue on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday at 6 p.m. until August 2. This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

Buckhannon Festival Fridays will continue at 5 p.m. Organizers said it’s an extravaganza of West Virginia-grown, produced, and handmade products, held in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

Saturday (June 29)

The STIHL Timbersports Pro Lumberjack Festival will be held on Saturday at Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown. This event is the Mid-Atlantic Professional Men’s Qualifier for STIHL Timbersports. The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adult admission is $8 and children admission is $2 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 6 and under.

The Mikey Hart Memorial Scholarship Cornhole Tournament and Chicken BBQ will be held at the Belington Fire Department on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The tournaments will be held inside the fire department beginning at 11 a.m. and the Chicken BBQ dinner will cost $10 per person and begin at noon behind the firehouse.

The Bridgeport Lions Club will be hosting their annual chicken roast on Saturday at the Bridgeport High School parking lot beginning at 10 a.m. Food will sell until it is sold out. Chicken will cost $9 and a side will cost $1. Proceeds will benefit the Bridgeport and Clarksburg communities.

Eloquence Antiques in Morgantown will host their Summer Festival on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with a flea market on the Mileground. There will be vendors and food trucks in the parking lot. Vendor spaces are $10 for a 10′ x 10′ space.

Bluegrass music will be performed at the Sagebrush Round-Up on Saturday. The groups performing include Foggy Meadow, the Mountain State Bluegrass Express and Circa Blue. The Sagebrush Round-Up is located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont and is a tobacco and alcohol-free facility.

The Rivesville Riverfront Festival will be held on Saturday from 6 – 10:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will also be food, a cake walk and a bounce house for children.

Canaan Valley Resort will host a Summer Stroll on Saturday from 2 – 3 p.m. Attendees can take a stroll through the state park with a Master Naturalist and learn about a highlighted summer theme along the way. Themes may include trees, animal tracks, weather, history and more.

Sunday (June 30)

Family Tie-Dye Night at First United Methodist Church in Elkins will be held on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. Families are invited to bring a white t-shirt and arrive at the Family Life Center. The church will provide tie-dye, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches.