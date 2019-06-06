12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 7 – 9

Friday – Saturday (June 7 – 8)

The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department Carnival will be held at Wallace Community Park this weekend. The carnival will begin 6 p.m. on Friday and conclude at 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event will have carnival games, food, music and more. This event is family-friendly.

The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash will be held on Friday and Saturday at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. This event serves at the West Virginia State BBQ Championship. Attendees can enjoy the competition, enjoy several food vendors that serve award-winning BBQ , listen to live music and more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

The 2019 Greek Food Festival will be held at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Clarksburg this weekend. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the church. A menu can be found here.

Saturday – Sunday (June 8 – 9)

The Bowden Fishing Derby will be held at the DNR’s Bowden Fish Hatchery in Randolph County on Friday and Saturday as part of Free Fishing Weekend in West Virginia. The event will be held from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Children will be able to fish at three hatchery ponds stocked with trout and the DNR will provide the bait and poles if needed.

Friday (June 7)

Elkins will host its First Friday event for the month of June on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. This will be the first of three First Friday events to be held this summer in Elkins. The event is hosted by Elkins Main Street and will feature food, music and more. The event will be held in downtown Elkins.

The second Buckhannon Festival Fridays event of the year will be held on Friday from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at Jawbone park. Festival Fridays will be held each Friday from May 31 – August 23.

The Marion County Relay for Life will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at Palatine Park. The event will include a survivor/caregiver walk a Luminaria ceremony and more. Find out how you can donate here.

The Taylor County Relay for Life will be held on Friday at Main Street Grafton from 5 – 9 p.m. The event will include a survivor/caregiver walk a Luminaria ceremony and more. Find out how you can donate here.

As part of the 2019 BOPARC Sounds of Summer Entertainment Series, a ‘Movie in the Park’ event will be held on Friday at Krepps Park. The movie being shown in Small Foot. Movies begin with a family fun festival from 7 – 9 p.m.. The festival features the WVU Medicine Bounce House and BOPARC Art Cart. The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

Saturday (June 8)

Discover Downtown Elkins will be held on Saturday from noon – 7 p.m. in downtown Elkins. This is a daylong event hosted by Elkins Main Street and local businesses that will have fun activities, tours, live entertainment and more.

The Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K will be held on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. At Bridgeport City Park. All proceeds from this event will benefit the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Scholarship Foundation.

Palatine Park Movie Night will be held at the park in Fairmont on Saturday from 7 – 10 p.m. The movie being shown in ‘Bumblebee.’

The Lewis County Relay for Life will be held at Robert L Bland Middle School in Weston on Saturday at 6 p.m. he event will include a survivor/caregiver walk a Luminaria ceremony and more. Find out how you can donate here.

The 2nd Annual Great Community Garage Sale will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon at the Downtown Fairmont Parking Garage. This event is hosted by Main Street Fairmont. Admission is $1, which will benefit downtown revitalization.

Lucky Duck FamFest will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Palatine Park. This event is free to attend and will feature a duck race on the Monongahela River at 1 p.m.

The Memories Matter Fight Against Alzheimer’s 5K Run/2K Walk will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Riverbend Park.

Sunday (June 9)

The 31st Blue and Gray Reunion Car, Truck, & Bike Show will be held in Philippi on Sunday. The entry fee is $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department.