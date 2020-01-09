12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK January 10-12

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Take a look at these events happening around north central West Virginia this weekend.

Multi-day events (January 10-12):

A free figure skating performance will be held at Canaan Valley Resort this Friday and Saturday. Those in attendance can purchase a skating admission and rental after the show, to skate along side those performing. Showtimes vary throughout the weekend, starting at 7-8 p.m. on Friday, and adding in two shows at 2-3 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Single day events:

Saturday (January 11, 2019):

The 15th Annual Run to Read Half Marathon will be held this Saturday in Fairmont. The event will be held at the Prickett’s Fort State Park and will start promptly at 1 p.m. Runners are advised to register early in order to save their spot and receive a free long sleeve t-shirt. Registration ends January 10, 2020 at Noon, and admission is $45. Those interested in registration can do so by clicking it here.

The Winter Snowball 5K will be held this Saturday in Weston. The event is hosted by Pace Yourself Lewis County and will start at 10 a.m. Admission is $20.

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

Sunday (January 12, 2019):

The Bridgeport Winter Farmers Market will take place this Sunday inside the Bridgeport Conference Center and continues one Sunday a month through April 5, 2020. The Winter Market hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each event.

Dust off your old pinewood derby car from when you were in Cub Scouts or build a new one and come out for a fun day of racing and adult beverages at the Pintwood Derby this Sunday at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Mountain State Brewing Company and is intended for adults only.

Two hundred years of Fairmont history will come alive in a special church service, featuring portrayals of key historic figures significant to the area. The service traces the city’s history through the eyes of seven people that will illustrate what has happened in Fairmont over these past 200 years. The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church from 10:30 a.m. – Noon.