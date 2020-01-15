12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK January 17-19

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening across North Central West Virginia.

Friday (January 17, 2020):

The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg will host an adult game night Friday, to bring members of the community together. The event is free for ages 18 and older and will feature games such as ‘What Do You Meme?,’ ‘Box of Lies’ and Scattergories. The event will begin at approximately at 7 p.m.

The WVU Observatory will be hosting two planetarium shows on Friday night. ‘Oasis in Space’ will begin at 7 p.m. and ‘Ultimate Universe’ will begin at 8 p.m. The event is free for all to attend, however reservations are required. Those interested in attending can register by clicking here.

Saturday (January 18, 2020):

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host a Band Together for Vets concert that will feature three local bands. The Dennis McClung Blues Band, The Grey Agents and the Whiskey River Band will have a mini battle of the bands to benefit veterans. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will take place from 7-10 p.m. Concessions and drinks will be available on site.

The Annual Chili and Pepperoni Roll Cook-off Fundraiser will take place this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown. The event is held each year to combat food insecurity, while having fun with homemade chili and pepperoni rolls. Local chefs will be entering their best recipes to be judged by those in attendance. All proceeds will go to benefit Empty Bowls Monongalia.

A Thomas Art Walk will be held this Saturday, beginning at the Gradient Project Space. The event will feature many local artists and give visitors the chance to explore the town of Thomas. The walk will be held from 6-9 p.m. To view all of the participating businesses and featured artists, click here.

Sunday (January 19, 2020):

The Randolph County Cultural Awareness and Enrichment Group will host the Eyes on the Prize: A Celebration of Dr. King’s Legacy this Sunday, January 19. The celebration will last from 3:45-7:45 p.m. at the Woodford Memorial Methodist Church in Elkins. The event will kick off with a march, starting at the Federal Building and will go to the church. A Community potluck and dinner will follow the program.

The WVU Creative Arts Center will host artists this Sunday for the Mountain Stage event, beginning at 7 p.m. Some of the featured performers include Glen Phillips, Nellie McKay and Chris Barron. Admission is $27-39 in advance and WVU students can get tickets for at $10-39. Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so by clicking here.

The Third Annual WV BridalPalooza will return to Morgantown this Saturday at the Erickson Alumni Center from 11-3 p.m. The event will feature vendors, giveaways and a grand prize Honeymoon Giveaway to Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf and Spa resort. The event will also feature a fashion show by Coni & Franc and Daniel’s Menswear at 2 p.m.