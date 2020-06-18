12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK June 19 – 21

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening across North Central West Virginia.

Single day events

Saturday (June 20, 2020):

The Morgantown Farmers Market will be open for walkthrough and pre-order this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. As of right now, 100 customers will be allowed in the market area at one time and the only entrance to the market will be at the back of the pavilion. More information is available on the market’s Facebook page.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market will be open for online and curbside pick up this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Emily Drive. Orders can be places between 8 a.m. Monday and Midnight on Thursday each prior week to a market by clicking here. More information about the guidelines and restrictions of the market and what is available, head over to the market’s Facebook page.

The Bridgeport Lions Club will be hosting their annual chicken roast on Saturday at the Bridgeport High School parking lot beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. or when food runs out. Plain or BBQ chicken will cost $9 and side of baked beans will cost $1. Bottled water is also available for $1. All proceeds will benefit the Bridgeport and Clarksburg communities.

The Hogs 4 Dogs 19th Annual Dice Run will be held on Saturday. The event is presented by RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson and the Humane Society of Harrison County. Sign ups are held from 10 a.m. – noon and the after party starts at 6 p.m. at the Brickside Bar & Grille. The event will feature food, music and axe throwing.

The Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad and Cass Scenic Railroad will be hosting a parade of steam in honor of West Virginia Day, this Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to capture photos and video of five, powerful, geared steam locomotives, as they move through Cass during a series of runbys. This event is free and will be clearly viewable starting at 9:30 a.m. from the large Cass parking lot and no train rides will be offered on this day. More information about the event is available on the event’s Facebook page.

The 24th Annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K will look a little differently this year as they are going virtual. Participants are able to run between June 20 and June 30 anywhere that they wish. Admission for the races are $15 for the 10K, $10 for the 2 mile and $5 for the kid’s race for anyone under the age of 10. The last day to register for the event is June 25. To register for the event, click here.

The Sunset Flea Market is opening back up this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Route 19. Vendors have a list of items that is not acceptable to sell which includes many food and drink items. The full list and more information is available on the flea market’s website.