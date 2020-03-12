12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK March 13 – 15

A note from the 12 News team: With everything going on in the world, 12 News plans to continue offering the Weekend Outlook to give residents of North Central West Virginia options and ideas for fun activities. That being said, with numerous events being canceled, please check with event organizers before heading out to any of the events listed below.

Multiple day events:

Friday – Sunday (March 13-15):

The Morgantown Home Show is back for another year and will be held at Mylan Park this weekend. The event will be held from 12 – 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is hosted by the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association.

The Irish Spring Festival will take place this weekend in Ireland in Lewis County. Some activities and attractions include: a costume contest, arts and crafts, harp music, Irish themed food and drinks, The Lucky Charm Pitch (horseshoes), Tour de Shamrock, Snake Chase (10K walk/run), cornhole and Irish Road Bowling, also known as Irish Long Bullets.

Friday – Saturday (March 13-14):

How tough are you? The 18th Annual Toughman Contest will be held at Elkins High School on March 13 and 14. Tickets are available online by clicking here and range from prices beginning at $25 all the way up to $35. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event to follow at 7 p.m. Those who are interested in participating should sign up by heading over to the Toughman website.

A free figure skating performance will be held at Canaan Valley Resort this Friday and Saturday. Those in attendance can purchase a skating admission and rental after the show, to skate along side those performing. Showtimes vary throughout the weekend, starting at 7-8 p.m. on Friday, and adding in two shows at 2 – 3 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Single day events:

Saturday (March 14):

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day with The Cupcakerie and Mountain State Brewing Co. in Morgantown as they host an afternoon of cupcake and craft beer pairings to benefit The Pantry Plus More This Saturday. The event will feature music, a kid friendly family session, costume contests and of course, food. Tickets range from $10-40, depending on age and preference. To learn more about the event, click here.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, the North Bend State Park will be hosting a green day hike this Saturday. The hike will happen on the Giant Tree Trail with a park naturalist at 10 a.m. The total length of the hike will be about a mile and a half, beginning and ending at the lodge. The wearing of green clothing and accessories are highly encouraged.

The Holy River State Park in Webster County will also host a green day hike this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Park Superintendent Doug Wiant will guide the hike along a trail at Holly River and will encourage those on the hike to look for different shades of green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The 5th Annual Giving Goats Fundraiser for Mountain SOL will take place this Saturday at the Seth Burton Memorial in Fairmont. The Disc Golf Tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m., starting with registration. There is a $25 entry fee. Those who are interested should click here to be taken to the event’s official page.

Sunday (March 16):

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host a Fritti Sunday from 8 a.m. – 1p.m. on Main Street in Clarksburg. The Festival hosts the event on the third Sunday of each month in preparation for the annual festival on labor day weekend.