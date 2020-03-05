12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK March 6 – 8

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in North Central West Virginia.

Multiple day events:

Friday – Sunday (March 6 – 8):

The Barbour County CEOS Winter Fair will happen this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Belington Volunteer Fire Department. It will feature homemade food, kids activities, crafts and vendors.

The 19th Annual WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. the Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park. With more than 150 vendor booths, the event will feature guns, tackle and bait, deer minerals, outfitters, archery, boats and tractors. For more information, click here.

Single day events:

Friday (March 6):

The Morgantown Art Walk will be held this Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. on High Street in Morgantown. The walk will feature local artisans, food and vendors. Organizers said that the Arts Walk in the Historic Downtown gives a chance to show everyone the many different sides of Morgantown’s art scene.

The Pin-Ups On Tour’s nationally touring production is set to perform in Morgantown at the Metropolitan Theatre on March 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. Veterans and active duty service members will be given free admission as a a recognition for their service. General admission is $20 online, $25 at the door and reservations can range from $35 to $50, depending on spots available. The show is strictly for ages 18 and older and vintage attire is highly encouraged. To learn more about the event and its history, click here.

The West Virginia University Planetarium will be hosting a show specifically dedicated to the legacy of mathematician Katherine Johnson, called “Outlier: The Story of Katherine Johnson” on Saturday. The show will start with a short introduction of her great achievements with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Admission is free and doors open 15 minutes prior to the show.

Saturday (March 7):

Morgantown High School will be hosting Mohigan Idol on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held at the Metropolitan Theater in downtown Morgantown. All Monongalia County students in grades k-12 are eligible to compete. This fundraising event will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

The Metropolitan Theater will also host country music legend Tanya Tucker and her Bring My Flowers Now Tour, Saturday at 8 p.m. Tucker is most known for her first country hit “Delta Dawn” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then she has rose to become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history. Special guest Madison Kozak will also be performing. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

Sunday (March 8):

The Bridgeport Farmer’s Market will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Market on Sunday at the Bridgeport Conference Center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The farmer’s market will have seasonal produce, farm-raised meets, farm-fresh eggs, baked goods artisan products and more for sale. Attendees can also enjoy a Sunday Brunch and Bloody Mary Bar.

The annual Cooper’s Rock 10K will be held this Sunday. Short-sleeve T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 125 registered. Availability of T-shirts for race day registrants is not guaranteed. Race day Registration will be from Noon – 1:45 p.m. with the race to start at 2:00 p.m. The race will be held at the State Forest in Bruceton Mills. To find out more information on the sign up, click here.