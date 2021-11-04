With the weekend approaching, 12 News wants to keep you informed with events happening across north central West Virginia. Here’s a look into what is happening this weekend.

Multiple Day Events

West Virginia University is hosting its Mountaineer Week Arts & Crafts Fair showcasing handmade items from Appalachian artisans. The Arts & Crafts Fair will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the WVU Mountainlair Student Union and is free to the public.

Bridgeport High School Theatre will be putting on their first musical production since 2019, Seussical the Musical. The musical production will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for the public for $10, and can be purchased via Harrison County School Cash Online.

Get into the Christmas spirit with Christmas at the Barn in Masontown. Starting on Thursday, Nov. 4, a 350 acre farm turns into a Christmas village for four days. This event is free to attend and is open Thursday – Saturday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Single Day Events

Saturday (Nov. 6, 2021)

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg is hosting Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles. Ticket prices vary based on seating (Tier 3: $19, Tier 2: $29, Tier 1: $39) and can be purchased online or by calling (855) 773-6283. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

For all the 5K fans, the Barbour Community Health Association will hold its 10th annual Belington Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. with the 5K run starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for anyone wishing to participate.

Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021)

The Robert C. Byrd Cross Country and Track team is holding its Inaugural Eagle 5K. Registration is $20, but any Harrison County student gets a discounted rate of $15. Those wishing to participate can register online or at the school prior to the event. The race is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Stonewall Resort is hosting a Bridal Open House from noon – 3 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to showcasing the full-service wedding, catering and party options, the resort will also be giving away a complimentary wedding ceremony to one lucky attendee. This open house is free for anyone to attend.