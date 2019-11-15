12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK November 15-17

Another Weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

Saturday (November 16, 2019):

The Randolph County Housing Authority is hosting a 5K Turkey Trot and Kids Fun Run on celebration of their 40th year anniversary. All proceeds will be sent to assist YouthBuild graduates that are pursuing higher or vocational education. The race will take place at the RCHA office and will follow the Rail Trail. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run will start at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will take off at 10 a.m. Price of participation is $15 for preregistered individuals and $20 to register the day of. Instructions on how to preregister and pay can be found on the registration form.

The Second Annual Fall 4 All Relay is happening this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the race will go to the The Mon River Trails Conservancy to help repair the damage done by storms and provide funding for the bicycle repair stations along the trail. The cost is $5 per person whether you register with a team or individually. Day-of registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Spark! Imagination and Science Center’s Annual Science Day will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mountaineer Mall. The event will feature hands-on science fun for all ages on a variety of topics such as physics, nano-science, chemistry and much more. Admission is $5 per person.

An annual fundraiser for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties will take place this weekend as the Celebration of Lights will take place. Local individuals, families and businesses have sponsored over 475 lighted holiday displays for your viewing enjoyment. These displays decorate the road around Morris Park located on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont. The event will last from 6-10 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Market will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Gym. Organizers said that the event will feature plenty of delicious items to add to a holiday meal and Christmas gifts.

The USAF Heritage of America Concert Band will perform Saturday evening at the Metropolitan Theatre. The Concert Band is comprised of over 40 professional Airman-musicians who go on regular tours throughout the East Coast with a variety of renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites. The event is free for all to attend and will take place from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Pricketts Fort Visitor Center will host an 18th Century Colonial Ball Saturday evening. The ball will feature live music and light hors d’oeuvres. All participants, including children, must be in 18th century attire. Registration for this event is required. Children 14 and under are free but must still register. For more information call 304-363-3030.

Sunday (November 17, 2019):

The Art Museum of WVU invites families to the Snow Much Fun! event Sunday. The event is inspired by the Museum’s newest exhibition, “Cut Up/Cut Out.” All the works of art in the exhibition feature artists who use cutting as part of their artistic practice. Visitors can gain inspiration from the exhibition’s intricate works of cut paper. Then, they can head over to the Museum Education Center to make their own paper snowflakes and other paper-cutting art projects. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. This event is free and open to the public and will last from 2-4 p.m.

