12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK November 22-24

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

Friday (November 22, 2019):

An annual fundraiser for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties will take place this weekend as the Celebration of Lights will take place. Local individuals, families and businesses have sponsored over 475 lighted holiday displays for your viewing enjoyment. These displays decorate the road around Morris Park located on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont. The event will last from 6-10 p.m.

The West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team will host the Boston Terriers on Friday evening for their season opener on Friday evening. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. For more information on the West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team, click here.

Saturday (November 23, 2019):

Join Morgantown Dance on Saturday as they perform a whimsical version of the classic holiday story – The Nutcracker. The show is approximately two hours long with a 15 minute intermission. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students (13 and up) and seniors (65 and up), $10 for children (6-12) and $5 for preschoolers (5 and under). Tickets may be purchased online, by clicking here or at the door.

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The first session will begin this Saturday at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

The Sixth Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m in Buckhannon. The event will feature JAWS BBQ, Sweet-a-Licious, Old Goat Kettle Corn and a Holly Jolly Prize Pop that attendees can win up to $100.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game is set to kick off at Noon. For more information about the Mountaineers, click here.

Sunday (November 24, 2019):

The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will host a Girl’s Day Out Bash at the Craig Civic Center. The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. and admission is $25. The event will feature an open bar, chances to win jewelry and purses and a pasta/ salad bar.