12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK November 29 – December 1

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia on a very special Thanksgiving Edition of the Weekend Outlook.

Multiple day events (November 27- December 1):

Fort New Salem will host the 46th Annual Spirit of Christmas in the Mountains event this weekend from 1-6 p.m. Admission will be $5 for adults and children, ages 10 and under, can attend for free. Organizers said that the event, “blends the seasonal customs of settlers into a panorama of music, foods and heritage skills, along with the life styles that represent the diversity of beliefs and traditions of the season.” The event will also feature a traditional Christmas tree lighting.

The 37th Annual Christmas Craft Show will take place this weekend at the Randolph County National Guard Armory in Belington. The event will feature more than 55 artists showcasing their unique talents and crafting abilities. The event will kick off on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and will wrap up on Sunday from Noon – 4 p.m.

Single day events:

Friday (November 29, 2019):

A ‘Plaid Friday’ will be held in Shinnston from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. this weekend. The event strives to celebrate the diversity and creativity of local and independent businesses in the community. The goal is to wear plaid on Friday while shopping for those perfect gifts. A full list of participating locations is listed here.

Saturday (November 30, 2019):

The Tygart Valley Homestead Association will host the Christmas Past and Presents event at the Scott-Kump house in Elkins this Saturday. The event will last from 6-8 p.m. and will feature decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres as well as wine and cheese. Participants will have the chance to take a tour of the home as well.

Downtown Morgantown is gearing up for Small Business Saturday this weekend. Main Street Morgantown will be promoting the event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This year shoppers will have the opportunity to win one of four downtown gift baskets, valued up to $500. The event will also feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking pictures, a wreath decorating contest and street vendors.

The Mannington Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday evening from 6 – 7 p.m.

The Marion County Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Home Tour this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tours are self-guided and will feature refreshments. Admission is $10 for a single adult ticket and $15 for two. Tickets for a family of four is $25 for one day and $40 for two. Tickets can be purchased at the Marion County Historical Society.

Rivesville will host a community event to celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The vendor and craft show will take place on Jasper Street and will feature food trucks, bakery items and other vendors.

The 37th Harrisville VFD Christmas Parade will be held on Main Street Clarksburg on Saturday evening from 5 – 8 p.m.

Prickett’s Fort will host an 18th Century Candlelight Christmas Tour this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The tour will be hosted by the staff and will feature refreshments and live music. Admission is the same as the regular season.

Downtown Mannington will host a Candy Christmas Celebration this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The event will feature visits with Santa at the Moose Lodge, horse and wagon rides and craft workshops for children. A full list of events and participating venues can be found here.

Sunday (December 1, 2019):

The West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team will host the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday afternoon. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. For more information on the West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team, click here.

Broadway actress and Clarksburg native, Kirsten Wyatt, will return to the Robinson Grand Performance Arts Center with a brand new show, “Broadway Goes to the Movies,” in honor of the Robinson Grand’s history. The event will begin at 7 p.m. A bar and concessions will be available for those in attendance.

The Annual Run Santa Run event is set to take place this Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Admission to the run will be $35 ahead until the day before and $40 on race day. Runners can pick up their packets from 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. before the race.

Clarksburg will host Dr. Ching-Wen Hsiao on Sunday at 2 p.m. to perform in the 2019-2020 Waldomore Concert Series. Hsiao has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Following the performance, light refreshments will be provided by the Clarksburg League for Service. All Waldomore Concert Series events are free and open to the public.

Pleasant Valley will host their first Christmas tree lighting this Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. The lighting will take place at the corner of the ParMar Store and the A&W. The lighting will feature the Marion County Community band, goodies for the children, hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Residents can pick up a free Christmas Bulb to decorate and hang on the tree. Those who cannot make it to the event and still want to participate can drop off their bulb at City Hall Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. View a full list of locations to pick up a bulb by clicking here.