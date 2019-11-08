12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK November 8-11

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (November 7-10):

The Boston’s Antique Engine Show will take place this Friday and Saturday in Pennsboro. The event will feature hit and miss gas engines, antique tractors and cars. Admission and parking is free.

Single day events:

Friday (November 8, 2019):

The Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity (MVHFH) and the Crab Shack Caribba in Morgantown will host the annual Raise the Roof event this Friday from 5-11 p.m. Donations will be taken to benefit the MVHFH’s mission of building homes in the community and prizes will be given for the group that raises the most money. Those interested in reserving a place ahead of time can do so by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of WVU Music

More than 60 multidisciplinary students will take the stage during the World Music Showcase, Friday evening in Morgantown. The show will feature the WVU Steel Bands, WVU African Music and Dance Ensemble and WVU Taiko Ensemble. Each ensemble will play music indicative of the cultures they originate from but other arrangements of pop tunes will be incorporated into the show. The event will start at approximately at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre at the Creative Arts Center.

The West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team will host the Akron Zips on Friday evening for their season opener on Friday evening. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. For more information on the West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team, click here.

The Elkins Randolph County Public Library will host a Black Friday Survival Academy this Friday from 6-8 p.m. Participates will be able to get tips, tricks, and tech tools to survive Black Friday. Organizers will help plan and budget, find the deals for wanted items and how to plan a day around the places others want to get most. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday (November 9, 2019):

Elkins High School will be hosting the 7th Annual Student Government Craft Show this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event will feature vendors and concessions, proceeds of the event will go to benefit the student government.

The Elkins Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Elkins on Saturday afternoon. The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m.

The Cowen Veterans Day Parade will be held at Big Ditch Lake on Saturday afternoon. The parade will be honoring the veterans, as well as the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. with lineup beginning at noon.

Sunday (November 10, 2019):

The Winter Farmers Market in Bridgeport kicks off its season this Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Bridgeport Conference Center. The market will continue throughout the winter on one Sunday a month through April 5, 2020.

The InfusionTEA event hosted by the Johnny Koon Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund will take place this Sunday from 3-6 p.m. The event will take place the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown. Features of the event include guest speakers, live performances, food and tea donated by The Tea Shoppe at Seneca Center. Attire is casual cocktail. All money raised will go to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Seating is limited, so those interested in attending must purchase a ticket and can do so by clicking here.

The West Virginia Mountaineers Women’s Basketball Team will play Presbyterian on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum. The game is set for a 2 p.m. tip-off. The game will feature an American Flag giveaway and a toy drive in honor of Veterans Day. For more information on the West Virginia Mountaineers Women’s Basketball Team, click here.

Veterans can eat for free at the Triple S Harley Davidson this Sunday in honor of Veterans day. The event will last from 1-3 p.m. and proceeds of the event will go towards Operation Welcome Home. A $5 donation is required for non-veterans.

Monday (November 11, 2019):

The Morgantown Veterans Day Parade will be held on High Street on Monday evening. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. with lineup beginning at 5 p.m.

The Clarksburg Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Clarksburg on Monday morning/afternoon. The parade will be hosted by Meuse-Argonne VFW. The parade set to begin at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

The Fairmont Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Fairmont on Monday afternoon. The parade will be hosted by Meuse-Argonne VFW. The parade set to begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Downtown Buckhannon will honor our Veterans – past and present – during a Veteran’s Day Parade & Ceremony. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on East Main Street at the Gibson Library, travel onto Main Street and then end at Jawbone Park where the Veteran’s Day Ceremony will take place. Guests will also see more than 500 Walk of Valor banners on display at Jawbone Park.