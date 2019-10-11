12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK October 11-13

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (October 11 – 13):

Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting fall hayrides this weekend at the WV Wildlife Center. Hayrides will start at 4:30 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children under 6 are free, ages 6-12 are $2, and ages 12 and up are $4.

The Morgantown Theatre Company and the Metropolitan Theatre are hosting Matilda The Musical this weekend. Times for the show are Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday with one show at Noon-3 p.m. and the other from 7-10 p.m. and finishing up Sunday 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for children and $11 for adults.

Prickett Fort is hosting the Christmas in October event this weekend. The event will feature local artisans and craftsman’s work on display in the Visitor’s Center. The event will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and wrap up on Sunday from Noon – 4 p.m. The market is free to the public but regular admission applies for tours of the historic fort and Job Prickett House.

The River House Lodge in Rowlesburg is hosting the WV Chestnut Festival this weekend and carrying into Columbus Day on Monday. The event will feature apple butter cooking, chestnut roasting, music and local vendors. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. on the weekend and 1-4 p.m. on Monday.

Single Day events:

Saturday (October 12, 2019):

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will host a Fall Fest event this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free for all ages and will feature food, games, crafts, face painting and more.

The 2019 WV Case Paranormal Expo will be held this Saturday at the Cheat Lake Firehall in Morgantown. The expo will feature special guests discussing West Virginia’s paranormal past! The event is free to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Harrison Rail Trails and Harrison County WV Historical Society will host Spooky Tails on the Rail Trail this Saturday. The event will be held on the Veterans Memorial Park South Rail Trail from 6-9 p.m. Organizers said that the event is “pay what you please.” Costumers are encouraged.

The WVU Lewis County Extension Service will host the Sixth Annual 4-H 5K Run/Walk and Clover Fun Run on Saturday at the Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp in Weston. The event will last from 8 a.m. – Noon. Admission is $20 and a t-shirt is available first come, first serve.

The 13th Annual Pi-K Run/Walk will take place this Saturday at WVWC in Buckhannon. The event is hosted by the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. All proceeds will go to benefit local Ronald McDonald houses. The Run will kick off at 8 a.m. and finish with an awards ceremony to the top three fastest runners.

The Burgoo Stew Cook off will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Baker’s Island Recreation Area in Webster Springs. Those interested in participating must pay an entry fee of $10. The Stew will also be available for purchase. The event will feature children’s activities, arts and crafts, apple butter making, scarecrow contest, hayrides, apple pie contest and live music.

Sunday (October 13, 2019):

The West Virginia Botanic Garden will host a Fall Children’s Festival from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature fairy house building, pumpkin paining, crafts and seasonal snacks. The event is free for all ages and donations are strongly encouraged.

The WVU Men’s Soccer team will face off against Western Michigan Sunday afternoon at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Men’s Soccer team, click here.