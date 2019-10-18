12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK October 18-20

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

All-weekend events (October 18 – 20):

The Vandali-Con in Morgantown is happening this Friday – Sunday in Morgantown. The event will donate all profits to breast cancer and cervical cancer intervention programs. The event will feature Victorian parlor games, cancer education and costume contests.

The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau will host Fall Hayrides at the Wildlife Center and “Spooky Night Tours” this weekend. Hayrides will start at 4:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. After the Hayrides, all the tractors will be cleared for night tours of the animal exhibits. Admission is children under six get in free, ages 6-12 are $2 and ages 12 and up are $4.

The Mo’town Studio in Morgantown is hosting an inaugural self-guided tour this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday from noon – 4 p.m., art lovers will be able to visit the four host artist’ studios and meet the 2019 guest artists.

Single day events:

Friday (October 18, 2019):

The WVU Men’s Soccer team will face off against Northern Illinois Friday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Men’s Soccer team, click here.

WVU Arts and Entertainment will be hosting the, “Champions of Magic” this Friday at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Morgantown. The event will feature five world-class illusionists who have had appearances on The Today Show, Access Hollywood and Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon. Tickets range from $35-115, depending on seat selection.

The Fourth Annual Zombie Walk for Hunger will take place this Friday from 6:30 – 11 p.m. at Big Timber Brewing in Elkins. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at all locations for local food banks. Costumes are highly encouraged.

The Augusta Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College will host a Mountain Masquerade Ball at the Graceland Inn on Friday night. The ball will feature music, food and a costume contest. The event will last from 8 – 10 p.m. and admission is $7.

Saturday (October 19, 2019):

The United Way of Harrison County will host the Test the Watters Trail 5K and 10K Run this Saturday at the Watters Smith Memorial State Park in Lost Creek. The event is scheduled for 7-11 a.m. and registration is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K.

The Glenville State College Bluegrass Band will host an Annual Fall Homecoming Concert this Saturday at the GSC Fine Arts Auditorium. The event will feature food and featured artists such as The Hard Driving Swampgrass Band. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10.

The Town of White Hall will host a Pumpkin Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will feature live music, food, crafts, fire trucks and hayrides. Admission is free for all to attend.

West Taylor Elementary School Fall Festival will be held this Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. The event will feature free admission, activities and games.

The Stonewall Resort will host the 2nd Annual Glazed and Confused 5K/0.5K run this Saturday. Admission is $30 and will feature beer, carb and doughnut stations along the map. The event is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Our very own Bri Clark will be emceeing the Season Seven Marion County Dancing with the Stars event at Fairmont State University in the Falcon Center this Saturday evening. Tickets are $45, which includes dinner and a cash bar.

The 36th Annual Mount Liberty Fall Festival will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Admission is free and will feature music, crafts, games, food and apple butter.

The Chestnut Ridge Campground is hosting a Howling Halloween event this Saturday. The event is free but food items, toiletries, school supplies or other donations for the pantry is highly appreciated. The event will last from 1 – 4 p.m. Organizers are offering $10 tent sites for those wishing to stay overnight.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is hosting The Asylum Ball this Saturday night. The event will feature live entertainment, a costume contest and door prizes. Those wishing to participate must be 18 years or older with a valid ID. The ball will last from 6 p.m. – Midnight and tickets are $30.

The Appalachian Forest Discovery Center is hosting A Scots-Irish Halloween event this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The event will feature turnip carving, spooky stories, crafts and snacks. All activities are free.

The Helvetia Sesquicentennial Celebration will take place this Saturday from Noon – 4 p.m. The celebration will have live history demonstrations, Ox sandwiches and a square dance. Admission is $5 for adults and children get in for free.

Tygarts Valley Fairs and Festivals will host its annual Halloween Parade from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. Line up will be at 1 p.m. with the parade to follow.

Sunday (October 20):

The West Virginia Women’s Soccer team take on Oklahoma at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this Sunday. The game is set to start at 3 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Women’s Soccer team, click here.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is hosting a Hocus Pocus “Sip and See” this Sunday starting at 7 p.m. The classic movie will be shown along with fun activities for the whole family. Tickets are $7.

PopShop and 123 Pleasant Street are hosting Rocktoberfest 2019 from 1-6 p.m. in Morgantown. The event will feature 17 groups that will perform hits from rock legends such as the Beatles, Heart, Radiohead, Queen and more. A $5 donation and canned food donation is highly encouraged.

That’s all for this week folks. Be sure to check back with 12 News next week for more events happening in north central West Virginia.